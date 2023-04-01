Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Tarte, Lancôme, StriVectin, and Clinique

Pamper yourself with $12 skincare and makeup deals from Clinique, StriVectin, Lancôme, Tarte Cosmetics, and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Tarte, Lancôme, StriVectin, and Clinique. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds, according to the brand. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes my eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear, per the brand. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.

This one is definitely worth checking out. Check out the numbers from a study conducted by the brand:

100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey 
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother 
100% agree it covers dark circles 
100% would recommend to a friend 
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines

$31
$16
Ulta

Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

If hydration is your top priority, check out the creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.

A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."

$31
$16
Ulta

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

Get luminous, long-looking lashes with this mascara from Lancôme. In a consumer study conducted by the brand, out of 103 women, 95% saw an instant lash lift, 94% saw instant volume, and 90% saw clump-free lashes. The waterproof version is on sale too.

This mascara has 13,200+ 5-star reviews. A fan of the mascara raved, "Holy grail! Best. Mascara. Ever. Brush is amazing, formula is amazing, makes you look like you're wearing falsies and barely runs." 

Another customer said, "Buy it! Best mascara ever! My lashes are so little and this makes me look big eyed!"

$30
$15
Original
$30
$15
Waterproof

Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit

I am a longtime fan of the Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kits. The colors are beautiful and this formula is long-lasting without drying out my lips. These sets have a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner to help lock in the look.

A shopper said, "Miss Kylie has got an absolute hit on her hands with this formula!!!! Not only is the color of this lip kit so universally flattering, but also the formula itself is SO COMFORTABLE. If you're an OG Kylie lip kits follower, you know how her mattes can feel somewhat dry and emphasize lip lines - but not the velvet series."

Another raved, "They feel very comfortable and don't dry matte completely which is why I highly recommend to try them for the ones who hate matte liquid lipstick but like in between."

$32
$16
Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes

The Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palettes have ten eyeshadow shades in two finishes, matte and metallic. The powders are easy to blend and they deliver an amazing color payoff with just one swipe. There's a set with rosy neutrals and another with warm neutrals.

A shopper said, "Boy, what a surprise! Great coverage small palette that packs a punch! Very satisfied with this product."

$32
$16
Ulta

StriVectin Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller

Address those horizontal lines on your neck with this roller serum. It also improves the appearance of definition along the jawline, according to the brand

A fan of the serum said, "I SAW RESULTS IN JUST A FEW DAYS. I TOOK A BEFORE AND AFTER PICTURE AND THE RESULTS WERE LITERALLY AMAZING. I WILL BUY THIS PRODUCT AGAIN FOR SURE!!"

Another gushed, "I had weight loss surgery and have dropped a considerable amount of weight in my face and neck. This is the only thing that has kept me from the turkey neck looking skin. I won't be without this serum."

 

 

$79
$40
Ulta

Clinique Cleansers

There are many Clinique cleansers on sale today for different skin types. Find the best pick for you here.

$27
$14
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great beauty picks? You'll love these budget-friendly hacks from Ashley Graham.

