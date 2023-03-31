Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Finally Finds Its Lilo

Say aloha to Disney's newest family member.
Maia Kealoha, a young actress from Hawaii, has landed the role of Lilo in Disney's live-action remake of the 2002 classic Lilo & Stitch, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
And Maia, who was recently crowned the 2023 Mini Miss Kona Coffee, already has an ohana standing behind her. "what a little CUTIE!!! she's the perfect lilo," one fan tweeted, while another added, "oh she's adorable i hope she has fun and gets so much love."
For true fans of the movie, nothing—and no detail—got left behind. "She looks just like the animated character. Perfect casting," one fan commented, with another reacted, "The perfect Lilo does exist, and she looks like this." (See a photo of Maia here.)
The casting comes more than nine months after Dean Fleischer Camp joined Lilo & Stitch as director, per THR.
Though not much is known about what direction the live-action Lilo & Stitch will take, the original movie followed the unlikely friendship between Lilo—an orphaned 6-year-old girl living with sister Nani—and Stitch, a mischievous alien who Lilo adopts as her dog.
According to THR, the movie will be released on Disney+.
And Lilo & Stitch isn't the only live-action project Disney fans can look forward to. After all, the remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, will hit theaters May 26.
"I've seen a rough cut, and I was just sobbing the whole time," Halle previously told E! News. "I am ready for everyone to finally see this film, for it to finally be out. We have worked on it for a long time, we've been talking about it for a long time, but now we're finally going to see it and I'm just grateful."
Looks like there'll be plenty of Disney magic to come.