Carrie Underwood Proves to Be the Fashion Champion With Must-See 2023 CMT Music Awards Look

While attending the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas April 2, American Idol winner Carrie Underwood left fans blown away with her latest red carpet look.

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to leave fashion lovers blown away once again.

After arriving at the 2023 CMT Music Awards April 2, the American Idol winner turned heads for all the right reasons in her red carpet look. 

Carrie looked stunning in a bejeweled ensemble that featured a show-stopping jacket paired with matching shorts and silver heels.

It's about to be a big night for the 40-year-old who is nominated for Female Video the Year thanks to "Ghost Story." She's also competing for the top honor of Video of the Year with "Hate My Heart."

And if that wasn't impressive enough, Carrie will also take the stage at Texas' Moody Center to perform one of her biggest songs to date.

Carrie's night out comes after she recently wrapped her Denim and Rhinestones tour earlier this month. Before completing 43 shows, the "Before He Cheats" singer reflected on her journey with a social media post.

photos
Carrie Underwood's Best CMT Music Awards Looks of All Time

"Words can't describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night," she wrote on Instagram March 19. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night."

She also expressed gratitude to her opening act Jimmie Allen "for putting on such a GREAT show" in every city. 

"It was so fun to listen to you every night!" she added. "This was a tour I'll never forget!"

Now, with a little more free time on her hands, Carrie will likely be enjoying family time with husband Mike Fisher and their kids Isaiah, 8 and Jacob, 4. And you can't forget about their newest rescue dog Charlie.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

"I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile," Carrie shared on Instagram in February. "We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys."

To see more red carpet looks from the CMT Music Awards, keep reading. And make sure to watch the show Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Brown
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Lainey Wilson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Shania Twain
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Megan Thee Stallion
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Carrie Underwood
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Ingrid Andress
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Darius Rucker & Chris Robinson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Noah Schnapp
Jay Conlon/CBS
Madison Bailey
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jon Pardi & Summer Pardi
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Travis Kelce
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Dustin Lynch
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cactus Moser & Wynonna Judd
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Cole Swindell
Jay Conlon/CBS
Steve Howey
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Gary Clark Jr & Nicole Trunfio
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Priscilla Block
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Austin Mahone
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Ian Bohen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ashley McBryde
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
MacKenzie Porter
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Jelly Roll
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Megan Moroney
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon & Olivia Lux
photos
View More Photos From CMT Music Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
