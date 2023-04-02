Carrie Underwood Proves to Be the Fashion Champion With Must-See 2023 CMT Music Awards Look

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to leave fashion lovers blown away once again.
After arriving at the 2023 CMT Music Awards April 2, the American Idol winner turned heads for all the right reasons in her red carpet look.
Carrie looked stunning in a bejeweled ensemble that featured a show-stopping jacket paired with matching shorts and silver heels.
It's about to be a big night for the 40-year-old who is nominated for Female Video the Year thanks to "Ghost Story." She's also competing for the top honor of Video of the Year with "Hate My Heart."
And if that wasn't impressive enough, Carrie will also take the stage at Texas' Moody Center to perform one of her biggest songs to date.
Carrie's night out comes after she recently wrapped her Denim and Rhinestones tour earlier this month. Before completing 43 shows, the "Before He Cheats" singer reflected on her journey with a social media post.
"Words can't describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night," she wrote on Instagram March 19. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night."
She also expressed gratitude to her opening act Jimmie Allen "for putting on such a GREAT show" in every city.
"It was so fun to listen to you every night!" she added. "This was a tour I'll never forget!"
Now, with a little more free time on her hands, Carrie will likely be enjoying family time with husband Mike Fisher and their kids Isaiah, 8 and Jacob, 4. And you can't forget about their newest rescue dog Charlie.
"I met her in Charlotte when the lovely people at @pincdogrescue brought some puppies to the venue to make us all smile," Carrie shared on Instagram in February. "We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true! She is happy at home playing with her boys."
To see more red carpet looks from the CMT Music Awards, keep reading. And make sure to watch the show Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.