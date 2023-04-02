Carrie Underwood Proves to Be the Fashion Champion With Must-See 2023 CMT Music Awards Look

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to leave fashion lovers blown away once again.

After arriving at the 2023 CMT Music Awards April 2, the American Idol winner turned heads for all the right reasons in her red carpet look.

Carrie looked stunning in a bejeweled ensemble that featured a show-stopping jacket paired with matching shorts and silver heels.

It's about to be a big night for the 40-year-old who is nominated for Female Video the Year thanks to "Ghost Story." She's also competing for the top honor of Video of the Year with "Hate My Heart."

And if that wasn't impressive enough, Carrie will also take the stage at Texas' Moody Center to perform one of her biggest songs to date.

Carrie's night out comes after she recently wrapped her Denim and Rhinestones tour earlier this month. Before completing 43 shows, the "Before He Cheats" singer reflected on her journey with a social media post.