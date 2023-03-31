Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter Reveals How Sheryl Lee Ralph Helped Her With Body Image Issues

Watch : Lisa Ann Walter Says Sheryl Lee Ralph Helped With Body Image Issues

The educators at Abbott Elementary even manage to teach themselves lessons sometimes.

After saying that an ex-boyfriend attempted to shame her "for being fat" during her time on the NBC sitcom Emeril in 2001, Lisa Ann Walter revealed her struggle with body image actually extended much further.

"I wish it was just once," Lisa exclusively told E! at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles March 30. "I was fat shamed my entire life because I was the fat kid. Back when I was growing up, there weren't as many heavy kids."

However, the actress revealed that her Abbott Elementary co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph has been responsible for helping her turn a corner.

"With Sheryl in my ear saying, ‘I won't hear that anymore, I won't hear you talk that trash about yourself anymore,'" Lisa said she realized that "finally, at this point in my life, I'm not trying to be anything other than what I am. And I love it."