Zendaya and Tom Holland Touch Down in India Together

Watch : Law Roach Shares Zendaya's REACTION to His Retirement

Tom Holland and Zendaya's latest outing has taken them far from home.

The pair were photographed heading towards a car after landing at the Mumbai airport in India March 31. For the travel day, Zendaya kept it causal in a black sweatshirt, matching leggings and glasses, as she wore her light brown hair in a half ponytail. Tom sported a pink shirt with jeans, a black jacket, a grey baseball cap and a backpack.

Their travels come just a few weeks after they were spotted spending time with Tom's parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland, as well as their dogs, Tessa and Noon, in London.

We've yet to see what the pair will do in India, but Zendaya and Tom's airport looks prove they're still reigning king and queen of casual outings.

And although these lovebirds are together for the moment, Zendaya recently showed off the subtle way she keeps the Spider-Man: No Way Home star close to her heart when he's not around.