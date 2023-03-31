Zendaya and Tom Holland Touch Down in India Together

Tom Holland and Zendaya's latest outing has taken them far from home.
The pair were photographed heading towards a car after landing at the Mumbai airport in India March 31. For the travel day, Zendaya kept it causal in a black sweatshirt, matching leggings and glasses, as she wore her light brown hair in a half ponytail. Tom sported a pink shirt with jeans, a black jacket, a grey baseball cap and a backpack.
Their travels come just a few weeks after they were spotted spending time with Tom's parents, Dominic Holland and Nikki Holland, as well as their dogs, Tessa and Noon, in London.
We've yet to see what the pair will do in India, but Zendaya and Tom's airport looks prove they're still reigning king and queen of casual outings.
And although these lovebirds are together for the moment, Zendaya recently showed off the subtle way she keeps the Spider-Man: No Way Home star close to her heart when he's not around.
A March 20 Instagram video showcasing the Emmy winner's manicure had our spider senses tingling as she wore a ring adorned with the initials "TH"—a sweet nod to her boyfriend of over two years.
But aside from small displays, like the ring, the pair have largely kept their relationship private over the last few years.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Tom told GQ in November 2021, as he reflected on setting boundaries with the public. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."
However, that hasn't stopped the pair from showcasing their love on social media. Although Tom couldn't be there in person for the Euphoria star's showstopping return to the red carpet for the NCAAP awards, he showed his support from afar.
The Uncharted actor commented three heart eye emojis underneath Zendaya's Feb. 25 Instagram photo of herself in a couture Versace dress.
And back in June 2022, Zendaya gave a euphoric shout out to Tom on his 26th birthday. Sharing a sweet, never-before-seen snap of the couple, Zendaya wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."