Love Is Blind's Bliss Got Into a Fight With Irina Over Grilled Cheese That Didn't Make the Show

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season four.

It turns out Cupcake-gate was just the tip of the iceberg.

Love Is Blind season four cast mates Bliss Poureetezadi and Irina Solomonova got into a confectionary kerfuffle when Irina attempted to steal a candle from Bliss' birthday cupcakes for Zach Goytowki, who both women were vying for.

But in an exclusive interview with E! News, Bliss revealed there was even more to the Irina story that didn't make the show.

"Earlier that day, she used the ingredients for my cupcakes to make herself a grilled cheese sandwich," Bliss said. "The eggs were scrambled, so I had to go request more ingredients. We literally had a conversation 20 minutes before that. I had come up to her and said, 'Let's just have peace,' and then those things were happening."

Between the sandwich and the cupcakes and all of the messy drama in between, Bliss wishes a little more context had been given to Netflix viewers about what really went down.

"It seems like my reaction is really strong to the candle thing, but there was a whole other thing that happened," the 33-year-old noted. "I probably would have given her a candle if she had just been like, 'Yes, let's have peace.'"