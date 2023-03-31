Here's the Truth About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Status

After Sam Asghari was spotted out in L.A. without his wedding ring as his wife, Britney Spears, vacationed in Mexico, a rep for the actor set the record straight on the couple's relationship status.

Don't hold it against Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for not wearing their wedding rings.

Though the pop star and the actor—who tied the knot in June after five years of dating—were recently spotted in separate cities without a band on that finger, Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, tells E! News that the couple are not having marital issues.

As to why Sam is in Los Angeles while Britney vacations in Mexico with her manager Cade Hudson? As seen on Sam's latest Instagram Story posts, he has been hard as work filming a new movie. 

In fact, his rep confirms to E! that Sam took off his ring because he was in the middle of a shoot for the project. 

"First day filming," Sam captioned a photo of himself on set March 20. "But for which project? Stayed tuned."

On the other hand, Britney has been soaking up the sun at the beach. In a video posted to Instagram March 29, the "...Baby One More Time" singer rocked a neon green bikini top and leopard print bottoms as she splashed around in the waves.

The 41-year-old also shared a video of herself all dolled up for what would've been a night out on the town. "We had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm," wrote Britney, who donned a red dress and white knee-high boots for the occasion, "so I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 … JANET."

Britney's Mexican getaway comes more than a month after she spoke out to address reports claiming her inner circle was concerned for her well-being. 

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died," the Grammy winner wrote in a Feb. 9 post. "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!"

Noting that it's been over a year since her 13-year conservatorship was terminated, Britney urged fans not to buy into speculation and rumors. She added, "As my hubby says it best: don't believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!" 

E! News has reached out to her rep but hasn't received a comment.

