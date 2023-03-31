Here's the Truth About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Status

Watch : Britney Spears & Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

Don't hold it against Britney Spears and Sam Asghari for not wearing their wedding rings.

Though the pop star and the actor—who tied the knot in June after five years of dating—were recently spotted in separate cities without a band on that finger, Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, tells E! News that the couple are not having marital issues.

As to why Sam is in Los Angeles while Britney vacations in Mexico with her manager Cade Hudson? As seen on Sam's latest Instagram Story posts, he has been hard as work filming a new movie.

In fact, his rep confirms to E! that Sam took off his ring because he was in the middle of a shoot for the project.

"First day filming," Sam captioned a photo of himself on set March 20. "But for which project? Stayed tuned."

On the other hand, Britney has been soaking up the sun at the beach. In a video posted to Instagram March 29, the "...Baby One More Time" singer rocked a neon green bikini top and leopard print bottoms as she splashed around in the waves.