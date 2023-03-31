These 20 Prom Dresses With Fast Shipping Are Perfect for Last Minute Shoppers

Prom is right around the corner. Don't fret over shipping times with these looks from ASOS, Nordstrom, Zappos, Revolve, and Amazon.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!

How is it prom season already? The year is really flying by quickly, isn't it? If you feel behind on your prom dress shopping, you're probably not the only one. Even so, there's no need to stress because there are some great websites with affordable styles that will ship out to you pretty quickly... without having to pay exorbitant shipping fees.

Whether you are a last minute shopper, you just want one more backup dress, you want to make a post-prom wardrobe change, here are some great places to shop that won't have you stressing out while you try to track your delivery.

Prom Dresses Under $100: 23 On-Trend Styles Worthy of a Viral Moment

Amazon

Yes, you can actually get prom dresses at Amazon. There are so many great special occasion looks that you can get at Amazon in a wide variety of sizes. That super fast Prime Shipping always comes through, doesn't it?

IWEMEK Multi-Way Wrap Convertible Floor Length Gown

This dress is such a great investment because it's convertible. You can create so many different looks that it's basically multiple dresses in one. It is available in 27 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Amazon shoppers left 6,800+ 5-star reviews, praising this dress.

 
$36-$40
Amazon

Ecowish One Shoulder Sleeveless Split Bodycon Midi

This ruffled shoulder is classy and the slit at the leg is fun, making this such a balanced look. It comes in 13 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$50
Amazon

xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

If you don't want to wear a long dress to prom, you can't go wrong with a slip dress. It's a timeless style that's available in 23 colors. This satin dress has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$26-$28
Amazon

ASOS

For just $24.99 a year, you can get unlimited Next Day Delivery when you spend $50+ and you get free expedited shipping on all other orders. ASOS is the ideal prom destination with so many glamorous dresses at reasonable prices.

ASOS Luxe 3D Flower Mini Dress With Puff Sleeves in Pastel Yellow

There's nothing mellow about this yellow! This 3D textured mini is a true work of art. 

$100
ASOS

ASOS Design Petite Cami Ruched Skirt Midi Dress in Navy Velvet

This elegant navy dress is designed for petite frames.

$68
ASOS

ASOS Design Sleeveless Chiffon Midaxi Dress With Open Back in Cobalt

This chiffon dress is striking in cobalt, but it also comes in black. It's open in the back and sheer at the bottom, giving you plenty of opportunities for photo-worthy moments.

$52
ASOS

ASOS Design One Shoulder High Split Pleat Pencil Midi Dress in Pink

It's giving high-fashion, right? No one would ever believe that this dress is just $85.

$85
ASOS

ASOS Design Curve v Wire Bardot Ruche Mesh Midi Dress in Pale Blue

This is subtle showstopper that you'll love for the big night.

$57
ASOS

ASOS Design High Neck Maxi Dress With Open Back in Electric Blue

Electric blue is a standout hue, but the real moment here is that open back. Definitely a "hair up" kind of dress.

$70
ASOS

ASOS Design Sequin Halter Maxi Dress With High Split in Silver

Get your shine on with this stunning, sequined number.

$100
ASOS

ASOS Design Curve Fallen Shoulder Manipulated Tuck Body-conscious Midi Dress in Aubergine Purple

Feel like the star that you are in this asymmetrical purple dress.

$86
ASOS

Revolve

If you are in a time crunch to shop, Revolve is so incredibly reliable with the fast shipping. If you're mid-week wondering what to wear on a Saturday night, get your prom dress at Revolve. The shipping is always on time and there's a wide range of price points.

Show Me Your Mumu Jodie Dress

Deliver a classy, yet fashionable moment with this silky pink gown.

$198
Revolve

Norma Kamali Halter Turtle Side Slit Gown

You'll feel like a celeb with this dress and gloves combo.

$145
Revolve

Bardot Jamila Corset Dress

If you prefer a mid-length dress, this one comes in cobalt, white, pink, and burgundy.

$139
Revolve

Zappos

When you hear Zappos, you might think shoes (which you also need for prom), but don't sleep on Zappos for the apparel. They have super fast shipping that's free every time.

Show Me Your Mumu Garden Midi Dress

Stand out with this bow-adorned dress from Show Me Your Mumu.

$188
Zappos

Betsy & Adam Long Wrap Floral Wrap Dress

Don't be afraid to embrace prints for an ethereal prom ensemble.

$289
$214
Zappos

BCBGMAXAZRIA Strapless Notched Gown

This is a simple head-turner and this blue is one of those colors that pops with every skin tone.

$368
Zappos

Nordstrom

Two-day shipping is just $12 at Nordstrom. If you're really in a rush, you can get next day shipping for only $20. Nordstrom has so many beautiful gowns, mini dresses, and jumpsuits in a wide range of sizes and price points. 

Speechless Sequin Ruched Mesh Dress

This black sequined look really comes through and the lace-up back is just everything.

$139
$104
Nordstrom

Jump Apparel Ruched Lace-Up Jersey Column Gown

Get this dress in cobalt or burgundy. It has elegant ruching on the side, a floor-sweeping hem, and a lace-up back.

$119
Nordstrom

Speechless Sequin Square Neck Gown

Feel like the star of the prom is in this unbelievably stunning sequined dress.

$139
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more prom must-haves, you'll appreciate these 14 hacks to make heels more comfortable.

