Gabrielle Union Has Never Felt More Connected to Anyone Than Her and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya

Watch : Why Gabrielle Union Wants ALL LGBTQ+ Allies to "Stand Up"

Gabrielle Union couldn't have asked for a better date.

The Strange World star walked the red carpet with Zaya Wade at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, which were held just one day before Transgender Day of Visibility.

"I'm lucky to have Zaya as my bonus daughter," Gabrielle exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage about her 15-year-old daughter with Dwyane Wade. "I did not birth her, but I've never felt more connected to anyone. And I've never felt more of a purpose as one of the adults in her village that is standing 10 toes down—sometimes behind her, sometimes beside her and sometimes in front of her leading."

She continued, "I'm honored to bring my daughter here so she can meet some of her heroes and her icons and the folks that inspire her."