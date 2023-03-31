Gabrielle Union Has Never Felt More Connected to Anyone Than Her and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya

Gabrielle Union couldn't have asked for a better date.
The Strange World star walked the red carpet with Zaya Wade at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, which were held just one day before Transgender Day of Visibility.
"I'm lucky to have Zaya as my bonus daughter," Gabrielle exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight backstage about her 15-year-old daughter with Dwyane Wade. "I did not birth her, but I've never felt more connected to anyone. And I've never felt more of a purpose as one of the adults in her village that is standing 10 toes down—sometimes behind her, sometimes beside her and sometimes in front of her leading."
She continued, "I'm honored to bring my daughter here so she can meet some of her heroes and her icons and the folks that inspire her." (For more from the GLAAD Media Awards, tune into E! News on April 4.)
However, the 50-year-old also got brutally honest about the need for vocal support for the LGBTQ+ community as drag queens and transgender individuals are being unjustly targeted.
"It's about rallying the troops and lining up the infantry because we're in for a fight," she said, referencing anti-trans legislation being introduced across the country. "To keep it cut and dry, we are in for a fight and we need all hands on deck."
Gabrielle—who presented her The Inspection co-star Jeremy Pope with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the March 30 event—added, "If you have ever called yourself an ally, a friend, it's time to stand up. This is not the time for quiet support. This is the time for loud support and we need everybody ready to go."
Zaya and Gabrielle's chic night out—the former strutted in a black ensemble with white knee-high sandals while the latter had her shoulders out in an intricate dress and headpiece—comes a month after the actress and Dwyane accepted the President's Award at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.
"Zaya, as your father all I've wanted to do was get it right," the retired NBA star said Feb. 25. "Thank you for showing me that there's more than just one way to communicate effectivity. You've taught me that communication with my mouth isn't enough. I have to also communicate with my two ears and my two eyes."
Dwyane added, "Zaya, you've made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be: Our baby girl, Zaya Wade."
