Girlfriend of Football Player Spencer Webb Gives Birth to Baby 8 Months After His Death

Kelly Kay is officially a boy mom.
Eight months after boyfriend, Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, died from an accidental fall, the model gave birth to the couple's first child.
"Spider Webb," she wrote on Instagram alongside a spider and web emoji. "3/30/23." (Spencer's nickname was Spider.)
The series of pictures she shared included one of her hugging the newborn, who donned a stripped grey and black beanie and was snuggled underneath an Oregon Ducks blanket. A second snap showed her late boyfriend's jersey—which read, "Webb 18"—hung up next to a block letter W with two footballs. Rounding out the post was a photo of Spider's footprints.
In July, Spencer was found dead about 100 years down a steep hill near Triangle Lake in Oregon. According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, the 22-year-old was "recreating in the area" and "fell and struck his head."
Kelly later penned an emotional tribute to the late athlete.
"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I've never loved anything as much as i love you," she wrote July 14. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart. from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again."
The following month, she announced she was expecting his child.
"We created an angel before heaven gained one," she shared in August. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."
"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," Kelly added. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me."