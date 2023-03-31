Girlfriend of Football Player Spencer Webb Gives Birth to Baby 8 Months After His Death

Watch : Pregnant Girlfriend of Spencer Webb Reveals Sex of Unborn Baby

Kelly Kay is officially a boy mom.

Eight months after boyfriend, Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, died from an accidental fall, the model gave birth to the couple's first child.

"Spider Webb," she wrote on Instagram alongside a spider and web emoji. "3/30/23." (Spencer's nickname was Spider.)

The series of pictures she shared included one of her hugging the newborn, who donned a stripped grey and black beanie and was snuggled underneath an Oregon Ducks blanket. A second snap showed her late boyfriend's jersey—which read, "Webb 18"—hung up next to a block letter W with two footballs. Rounding out the post was a photo of Spider's footprints.

In July, Spencer was found dead about 100 years down a steep hill near Triangle Lake in Oregon. According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, the 22-year-old was "recreating in the area" and "fell and struck his head."