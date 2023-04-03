Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Missed Interviewing Cher in Person

Kelly Clarkson is still kicking herself for missing a moment like this.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host booked the interview of a lifetime when she got to sit down with the one and only Cher for a December 2022 episode of her talk show. But while the "Believe" singer was in the studio in person for the chat, Kelly was at home and had to video conference in. And now she's finally revealing why.
"This was the saddest thing ever," the American Idol alum exclusively revealed to Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on E! News' April 3 Kelly Clarkson takeover special. "I found out I had COVID and I was feeling fine at first. I was like, 'Wait, what? It came back positive?' And the first thing that hit me is I'm not going to be able to interview her, because I was so excited."
While Kelly admitted she "was so bummed" over having to quarantine, Cher couldn't have been a bigger pro about the situation.
"But I was so happy because a lot of people would cancel if I couldn't be there, a lot of times that would happen," she added. "It was so cool of her because she came—guys, this is odd—she sat on a couch with no one here, just a screen, and she did the whole interview. She's incredible."
Luckily, it wasn't the first time the pair had met, with Kelly previously meeting the "so cool and lovely" Oscar winner at the Kennedy Center Honors.
"It just would have been so much cooler in person," she continued of the missed opportunity before vowing, "I'm gonna get her back here. I want a re-do, Cher!"
But despite being stuck at home, Kelly pulled off a successful interview from home that looked back at some of Cher's most iconic fashion looks over the decades, plus highlights from her 60-year career.
