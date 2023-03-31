Chloe Bailey Shares How She Handles Criticism Over Sultry Posts

How does it feel? Chloe Bailey is about to tell you.
The singer recently got candid on how her sultry social media posts, including snaps from music video shoots, beach pictures and fashion events are being scrutinized by the public.
"A lot of times I'll be confused," Chloe told Latto during an interview with Apple Music released March 30, "because I'm like the things that I post that people will have the most think pieces about, every girl be posting the same thing."
"And I'm like, 'Okay so why is it with me a problem?'" she continued. "Or when I do it, it's forced, it's contrived."
The "Have Mercy" artist, who shot to fame at 13-years-old on YouTube with her sister Halle Bailey, reflected on the reason why she thinks the public reacts in a negative way.
"So, I've been sitting there, thinking in my head and I've come to the conclusion that it is because they are not used to seeing me in that light," she confessed. "They have grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything."
But these days, Chloe wants people to know that she simply has come into her own.
"It's like, ‘this has been me,'" the 24-year-old said. "When I perform, that's when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It's nothing contrived or forced about it. That's just passion coming out."
However, Chloe takes the negativity in stride, knowing that it isn't all bad when it comes to the online chatter.
"Honestly, I am happy people are talking," she continued. "Sometimes it does get under my skin and I'm like, "Damn you just don't let me be! You let everyone else be, but not me,' but it's okay."
Chloe's conversation with the "Big Energy" rapper comes four months after she spoke about her focus on self-love.
"I think something that I'm learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in November 2022. "Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that."
And after posting a throwback on the 'gram of herself as a little girl, she had an idea of what baby Chloe would think of her life in 2023.
"I think I'd be pretty proud of myself," she said about her younger self. "I am living out the dreams that I've always dreamed of and there was a specific moment where it hit me and then it went away again at the homecoming concert that I just did."
Don't miss Chloe in Peacock's new original film Praise This out April 7.