Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux's Plans Go Down the Drain in White House Plumbers Trailer

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

There's nothing mellow about this.

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are no strangers to HBO, but their latest limited series White House Plumbers will detail the real-life story behind Watergate and the men who accidentally clogged up Richard Nixon's presidency.

"The President is a good man," Justin's G. Gordon Liddy states to Woody's E. Howard Hunt in the March 30 trailer. "Between you and me, I worry about some of the people with whom he surrounds himself."

Unfortunately for the pair of political fixers, it would seem that quote would also apply to them. As the trailer shows, they end up being the men responsible for the Watergate scandal after they were tasked with preventing leaks to the media following the Pentagon Papers.