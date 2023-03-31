Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux's Plans Go Down the Drain in White House Plumbers Trailer

There's nothing mellow about this.
Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are no strangers to HBO, but their latest limited series White House Plumbers will detail the real-life story behind Watergate and the men who accidentally clogged up Richard Nixon's presidency.
"The President is a good man," Justin's G. Gordon Liddy states to Woody's E. Howard Hunt in the March 30 trailer. "Between you and me, I worry about some of the people with whom he surrounds himself."
Unfortunately for the pair of political fixers, it would seem that quote would also apply to them. As the trailer shows, they end up being the men responsible for the Watergate scandal after they were tasked with preventing leaks to the media following the Pentagon Papers.
From the botched DNC break-in itself to just general buffoonery within their personal and professional lives, the trailer promises a story almost too unbelievable to be real—or as Lena Headey's character Dorothy Hunt puts it, "the stupidest thing I've ever heard."
And as overlay text explains, "No names have been changed to protect the innocent. Because nearly everyone was found guilty."
The trailer for the five-episode miniseries also gives a glimpse at some of the star-studded supporting cast, including Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates, Liam James, Kathleen Turner and Judy Greer.
In the end, Howard attempts to defends his messy actions, claiming, "We're patriots acting in the country's best interest."
See how it all goes down in White House Plumbers, dropping May 1 on HBO and HBO Max.