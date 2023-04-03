Summer House Trailer: Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Causes All Hell to Break Loose

The forecast later this season on Summer House? Not so bright and sunny.
E! News' exclusive first look at the Bravo series' dramatic season seven midseason trailer teases Carl Radke's romantic beach proposal to Lindsay Hubbard—and the shockwaves their engagement sends through the house.
After Mya Allen reveals, "I'm pretty sure there's a ring that's been purchased," a shocked Danielle Olivera reacts to the news with, "Purchased?!"
Danielle, who has already made it clear she thinks her former BFFs are moving way too fast in their relationship, later has a tense talk with Lindsay. "Why are we even friends, Danielle?" Lindsay asks, to which Danielle replies in tears, "I will f--king die for you."
The backlash to Carl and Lindsay's relationship seemingly comes to a head for the couple as she declares, "I don't need to be in this house." Meanwhile, Carl tells BFF Kyle Cooke, "I don't know how to recover from this."
Amid the drama, Kyle announces to his costars, "They might not even come back at all."
Cut to Carl getting down on one knee before Lindsay excitedly declares, "Babe! I'll marry you a thousand times."
Then, Danielle is seen reflecting on her friendship fallout with Carl and Lindsay in an angry rant to Kyle: "For everything that I've done for that f--king friendship, they are so beyond crazy!" As for the possibility of a reconciliation, Danielle declares, "There's nothing left!"
Lindsay and Carl aren't the only couple dealing with some issues, though. Paige DeSorbo has an emotional heart-to-heart with boyfriend Craig Conover and it appears she's not ready to accept the Southern Charm star's offer to leave her NYC home to move in with him.
"I would be changing my whole life," she says. "I have no friends in Charleston, my whole career is there."
See everything still to come—including more epic parties and a steamy cameo from Winter House's Kory Keefer—in the trailer above.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)