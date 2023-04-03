Summer House Trailer: Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Causes All Hell to Break Loose

Watch : Summer House's Carl & Lindsay Talk Wedding, Prenup & Cast Drama

The forecast later this season on Summer House? Not so bright and sunny.

E! News' exclusive first look at the Bravo series' dramatic season seven midseason trailer teases Carl Radke's romantic beach proposal to Lindsay Hubbard—and the shockwaves their engagement sends through the house.

After Mya Allen reveals, "I'm pretty sure there's a ring that's been purchased," a shocked Danielle Olivera reacts to the news with, "Purchased?!"

Danielle, who has already made it clear she thinks her former BFFs are moving way too fast in their relationship, later has a tense talk with Lindsay. "Why are we even friends, Danielle?" Lindsay asks, to which Danielle replies in tears, "I will f--king die for you."

The backlash to Carl and Lindsay's relationship seemingly comes to a head for the couple as she declares, "I don't need to be in this house." Meanwhile, Carl tells BFF Kyle Cooke, "I don't know how to recover from this."

Amid the drama, Kyle announces to his costars, "They might not even come back at all."