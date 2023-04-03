Herbivore Sale Last Day To Shop: The Top 12 Skincare Deals on Masks, Serums, Moisturizers, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you looking to refresh your self-care routine with some new beauty products? The Herbivore Friends and Family Sale just started, which means you can save 25% on everything sitewide, including value sets. Herbivore has effective, natural products that are as gentle on the planet as they are on your skin. This sale is the perfect excuse to shop!
If you want to take care of your skin and enjoy a little bit of indulgence with your beauty regimen, there are so many must-shop products from Herbivore that will give you that personal rejuvenation you've been craving. Herbivore products have thoughtful, eco-conscious packaging, enjoyable scents, and luxurious textures that will transform your beauty rituals.
Make sure you use the promo code PLANTPOWER at checkout to get that 25% discount. If you're new to Herbivore, here's your guide to the must-shop products from the sale. Hurry up, it is the last day to get these prices.
Herbivore Skincare Deals
Herbivore C STARS Brightening Set
Herbivore says you can get brighter skin in just seven days when you use this set. These products target dark spots, dullness, and redness. Here's what's in the set:
- NOVA 15% Vitamin C Serum: A potent brightening serum that targets dark spots and evens out skin tone without being harsh on your skin, per the brand.
- Pink Cloud Cleanser: A low-foaming, cleanser that's gentle, yet effective for removing makeup and dirt.
- Lapis Face Oil: This oil smooths skin, balances the complexion, and soothes irritated skin and redness, per the brand.
A shopper reviewed, "My skin is clean, fresh and hydrated. All three products have left my skin looking its best. It feels smooth and hydrated and just brighter."
Herbivore Radical Retinalts Wrinkle Smoothing Set
You just found your new nighttime skincare routine. It's just what you need to target wrinkles and firm your skin. Here's what's in the set:
- Moon Fruit Retinol Alternative Serum: A retinol-alternative serum that targets the signs of aging without irritating your skin, per the brand
- Moon Dew Retinol Alternative Eye Cream: A line-filling eye cream "that instantly tightens + smooths eyes," according to Herbivore.
- Phoenix Face Oil: A luxurious face oil with hydrating ingredients.
A shopper said, "Such a steal! The set is incredible! It has been the perfect treat for my skin to reset before the summer hits. My skin is very sensitive and the ingredients have been so gentle on my skin. Love!"
Herbivore Mini Facial Oil Trio
These are three of Herbivore's top-selling facial oils that you can mix, layer, and blend together. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Lapis Face Oil- Treats dry, flaky, irritated, red skin. Use this for blemish-prone skin or when your skin is need of a balancing hydration.
- Phoenix Rosehip Anti-Aging Face Oil- This is great to hydrate dry skin, per the brand
- Orchid Face Oil- This provides lightweight, dewy hydration along with a radiant glow, according to the brand.
A fan of these oils said, "I never thought I'd put oil on my skin. But these are amazing! They give me a glow! I like all 3-the orchid feels the lightest and smells the best, however, I'm over 50 and still prone to breakouts, so I've been using all 3."
Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser
If you want a cleanser that's gentle on your skin and actually addresses your skincare concerns, this one removes makeup and effectively cleanses without stripping your skin, in my experience. The Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Tremella Creamy Jelly Cleanser specifically targets dryness and redness
A fan of the cleanser said, "The BEST. I wanted to try this out to see what the hype was and i really love it. The consistency is a nice jelly texture and cleans really well. I never got compliments on my skin until using this and I am in need of a restock!"
Herbivore Blue Tansy Invisible Pores Resurfacing Clarity Mask
If you have oily skin with concerns about enlarged pores, breakouts, uneven skin texture, and dullness, add this clarifying mask to your routine. It clears up your complexion while it soothes redness and irritation, according to the brand.
A fan of the mask raved, "I've been using this mask for a couple of months now and it's simply the best! I will never use any other facial. It makes your skin so soft and shiny!" Another declared, "This is the best resurfacing mask I have ever used. I will buy this for the rest of my life!"
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
If you want all the benefits of using retinol, but you're wary because you have sensitive skin, try this natural alternative. This product smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while it hydrates, the brand claims. This smoothing serum targets uneven skin texture, wrinkles, and dryness. In a clinical study shared by the brand, 91% agreed doesn't cause visible signs of irritation, 85% agreed that their skin looks smoother, and 85% agreed that dull skin appearance is reduced.
A fan of the product said, "Cannot go without! Honestly, I spend thousands of dollars a year on face care, including peels, facials, products, etc. This is my NUMBER 1 product in my lineup! I apply it only in the morning (the last product I put on) and it gives me the BEST glow throughout the day. It also creates a moisture barrier, so my skin never dries out. I absolutely love it!"
Another declared, "Best face serum ever. Was given a sample & I was so happy with the results ordered a bottle asap, my skin was clearer, plumper, smoother & I noticed a difference right away! Won't stop using it!"
Herbivore Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum
Herbivore claims that you can combat dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness with this Vitamin C brightening serum. This is a relatively new product, but it already has a loyal following, with one shopper sharing, "Best one I've tried. I have tried a few vitamin C serums and they always irritate me or break me out but this one is by far the best one I've ever used. It's super gentle on my sensitive skin and made some of my acne blemishes less noticeable within the first use."
Another person said, "This is seriously such great face serum. It has evened out my skin tone beyond what I thought it could be. It has Lightened dark spots and red spots are less red from years old teenage acne scars!"
Herbivore Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
Raise your hand if you've used a sticky hyaluronic acid serum. We've all been there, waiting for the serum to actually absorb instead of just sitting on top of your skin. This hyaluronic acid-alternative serum hydrates your skin without that dreaded sticky feeling.
A shopper said "WOW! Truly amazed. Where do I even begin? This is the absolute best unicorn magical serum I have ever used! After ONE week of use my whole family was complimenting me on my skin. My kids told me "mommy you look like the girl in your wedding pictures again"! The dry patches are GONE, white heads are GONE, redness GONE…my skin is the best it has been in YEARS! My kids and husband are constantly stopping me saying how glowy and smooth my skin is! When I run my hand along my cheeks, where I used to feel scaly dry patches I now feel silky smooth skin. It feels like for the first time in a long time, my skin is finally fully hydrated. I will forever use this product, please never stop making it! It is wonderful. If you're on the fence, GET IT!"
Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub
I adore this body scrub. Just massage it into your skin as you shower, leave it on for a minute or two before rinsing off, and your skin will feel super soft.
Another person said, "I've used this every 3 days along with the Coconut Milk Bath Soak. My skin is on an entirely different level of soft. I recommended using this scrub on the feet as well. Will truly keep you skin baby boom soft. This is the absolute truth."
Herbivore Moon Fruit Retinol Alternative Sleep Mask
Apply this at night before bed, go to sleep, and wake up to beautiful, smooth skin. An Herbivore shopper said, "Wonderful! Best product for decreasing wrinkles and brightening skin! It is part of my skin routine!"
Another person said, "The moonfruit smells super good too. It's definitely moisturizing enough to use it sans moisturizer and I have dry skin. Cleared up acne and unevenness so quickly I hope this product stays around!"
Herbivore Prism Botanical Aha + Bha Exfoliating Glow Facial
Use this once or twice a week as a resurfacing treatment to target dullness, uneven skin tone, and pores, according to the brand. One shopper called this "liquid magic," elaborating, "I have used so many products that claim to make your skin glow with dismal results. But let me tell you this, try this a few times and you will see the results for yourself. Excellent product that I use 2 or 3 times a week." Another declared, "Absolute Game Changer! BUY IT!!!"
Herbivore Aquarius Pore Purifying Clarity Cream
Clarify your skin as you hydrate with this noncomedogenic moisturizer that doesn't clog your pores, the brand claims. Your skin will have a matte, yet hydrated finish.
A shopper shared, "I have had acne since I was 10. I've used a few Herbivore products and I like them, but this stuff? It is a game-changer. I believe that along with using a good cleanser, it has balanced my skin like nothing else I have ever tried."
—Originally published March 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM PT.