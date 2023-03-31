Nick Jonas' Hilariously Relatable Dad Moment Proves He's Only Human

What a man gotta do to get this ball pit back in its bag?
Nick Jonas was trying to answer that very question and recently shared a video of himself attempting to pack up a pop-up ball pit that had been enjoyed by his and Priyanka Chopra's 14-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
"OK, so I'm trying to figure out how to get this, which is a ball pit my daughter plays in, to fold up in this bag," the singer, 30, said in a March 30 TikTok. "Here we go."
However, it clearly was no easy feat, and Nick looked like he was almost ready to send an S.O.S. As he wrote alongside a clip of himself typing on his phone, "Not me googling how to fold up a ball pit."
Still, the Jonas Brothers member remained determined and documented his progress as the group's new song "Waffle House" played in the background. And while Nick nearly finished the job by getting the ball pit back in the bag, the zipper on the tote broke at the end.
"No!" he wrote. "We were so close!"
And his comments were full of those ready to commiserate—including his brother Kevin Jonas.
"Wow," the Jonas Brothers bandmate—who shares daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas—wrote the comments, "been there."
And Priyanka seemed to get a good laugh from the video. After Nick reposted the video on Instagram, the actress wrote "Dead" in the comments and dropped a clapping emoji.
Nick's hilarious video came just days after Priyanka, 40, opened up about her journey to motherhood. And as she revealed, wanting to become a mom was what had her initially hesitant to date the "Jealous" artist as she wasn't she he was on the same page about parenthood.
"I always knew I wanted kids, which is one of the big reasons I didn't want to date Nick at that time," the Quantico star said on a March 27 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, adding that at the time she was also coming out of another relationship. "Because I was like, I don't know if he wants kids at 25 at that time. But I always wanted kids. I love kids. I've worked with kids with UNICEF for years. I've volunteered in kids' hospitals. I'm like a kid whisperer. I'd rather spend more time with children than with adults."
Of course, Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018 and tied the knot later that year. Just a few years later, in January 2022, they welcomed Malti via surrogate. And despite any ball pit challenges, it's clear they're loving parenthood.
"It's insane just seeing her personality every day, seeing her change every day," Priyanka said about Malti's recent milestones. "Yesterday, she started doing this new thing when she eats. Whenever she's loving her food, she sings….She's discovering new foods, and she eats everything."