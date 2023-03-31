Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Tula, First Aid Beauty, Bobbi Brown, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including First Aid Beauty, Tula, Bobbi Brown, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
This moisturizer also targets fine lines & improve skin suppleness, the brand claims. Skin appears balanced, more even-toned, and hydrated with continued use. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and ages. This moisturizer has 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
A shopper raved, "BEST EVER!!! I swear by this moisturizer it literally is the one reason why I even got into such intense skincare routine because it made such a huge difference in my skin.. so soft , bright, plump. yummy I love it!! 10/10 would recommend will not disappoint!!!"
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer
This product is both an eye cream and a primer that hydrates, nourishes, and plumps up that delicate skin around the eye. And this isn't temporary, this quick-absorbing cream delivers long-term moisture and protects the skin barrier. The primer/moisturizer has ingredients that are highly effective including hyaluronic acid, Vitamins A, B3, B12 & C, shea butter, and caffeine.
A shopper insisted, "The hype is real!! I cannot explain how amazing this really is!! Makes concealer under the eyes look beautiful throughout the day with no creasing!! Highly recommend." Another shared, "This product is amazing has helped reduced puffiness and darkness under my eyes. I use it every morning."
"This primer is the only one preventing my corrector and concealer from settling into fine lines around my eyes. It's also moisturizing without being too rich for daytime. Can't live without it," an Ulta customer raved.
First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA
If you want to be prepared in case razor burn does occur, these pre-soaked pads are great to calm down already-irritated skin. They also help prevent razor burn, according to the brand. These are also great to have on hand after waxing and shaving.
A shopper said, "I messed up and went too long without exfoliating. Had an irritated, bumpy bikini line and used this two nights in a row, greatly reduced the irritation and size of bumps. No more discomfort. Love these."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
