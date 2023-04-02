This Glow-Enhancing Lotion With 15,300+ 5-Star Reviews Is a Primer, Highlighter, Moisturizer, and More

Get a stunning glow and long-lasting hydration with this multitasking product from L'Oréal.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 02, 2023 6:43 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: L'Oreal GlotionValerii Apetroaiei/Getty Images

We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.

The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:

  • Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
  • Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
  • Mix it in with your foundation.
  • Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
  • Apply as a highlighter.
  • Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
  • Use this is a body luminizer.
  • Mix it in with your body lotion.

 Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product that you can get from Amazon and Ulta.

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

This glow-enhancing lotion is available in four shades: fair, light, medium, and deep.

Buy 2 get 1 free when you shop at Ulta (add 3 to your cart and the discount applies at checkout).

$16
$11
Amazon
$16
Ulta

If you want additional info, these rave reviews will convince you to shop.

L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I am in love with this product! It is so much cheaper than the charlotte tilbury but works just as well. This leaves a beautiful glow to the skin that looks great under makeup or alone!"

Another declared, "IN LOVE! I wear this everyday now! I put it on after my moisturizer every single day. It looks great under make up and looks great and adds a little bit of coverage on days I wear no make up! It will just even out my face and make it look healthy! I am obsessed!!! I also own the CT flawless filter and tons of other high end products like this one but this one beats them all. This is my go to and I will forever wear it!"

Someone raved, "I am blown away how good this product is. I really didn't expect much from it to be honest. It covers like a BB cream and has a pretty dewy finish. I originally got it to put under makeup as a moisturizer/glowy finish but I just wear it alone mostly because it looks so nice."

A reviewer said, "Miracle product! I love this!"

A shopper reviewed, "It makes your makeup just GLOW! I love it, I use it under makeup or just as a base if I don't want to do a full face of makeup it'll be my forever holy grail product!!"

An Amazon customer wrote, "This is the most amazing, quick makeup to apply for everyday where! I often find myself just using this!! 10/10!!!!!"

Another shared, "This is the best natural 'glow facial lotion' I have ever used. It is sheer, light and easy to apply and soooo natural looking! I get so many compliments on my skin!! Natural glow, natural feel....Love it!!"

If you're still shopping, ditch your self-tanner and save 65% on sweat-proof Tarte bronzer that lasts all day.

