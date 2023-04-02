This Glow-Enhancing Lotion With 15,300+ 5-Star Reviews Is a Primer, Highlighter, Moisturizer, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want that natural-looking, lit-from-within glow. Ironically, that carefree glow does take a little bit of effort. It's all about finding the right product that works for your beauty routine.
The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Boost your glow and your confidence with this top-rated, customer-loved product that you can get from Amazon and Ulta.
If you want additional info, these rave reviews will convince you to shop.
L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Reviews
A shopper gushed, "I am in love with this product! It is so much cheaper than the charlotte tilbury but works just as well. This leaves a beautiful glow to the skin that looks great under makeup or alone!"
Another declared, "IN LOVE! I wear this everyday now! I put it on after my moisturizer every single day. It looks great under make up and looks great and adds a little bit of coverage on days I wear no make up! It will just even out my face and make it look healthy! I am obsessed!!! I also own the CT flawless filter and tons of other high end products like this one but this one beats them all. This is my go to and I will forever wear it!"
Someone raved, "I am blown away how good this product is. I really didn't expect much from it to be honest. It covers like a BB cream and has a pretty dewy finish. I originally got it to put under makeup as a moisturizer/glowy finish but I just wear it alone mostly because it looks so nice."
A reviewer said, "Miracle product! I love this!"
A shopper reviewed, "It makes your makeup just GLOW! I love it, I use it under makeup or just as a base if I don't want to do a full face of makeup it'll be my forever holy grail product!!"
An Amazon customer wrote, "This is the most amazing, quick makeup to apply for everyday where! I often find myself just using this!! 10/10!!!!!"
Another shared, "This is the best natural 'glow facial lotion' I have ever used. It is sheer, light and easy to apply and soooo natural looking! I get so many compliments on my skin!! Natural glow, natural feel....Love it!!"
—Originally published April 2, 2023 at 3 AM PT.