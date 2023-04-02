This Glow-Enhancing Lotion With 15,300+ 5-Star Reviews Is a Primer, Highlighter, Moisturizer, and More

If you want additional info, these rave reviews will convince you to shop.

L'Oréal Lumi Glotion Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I am in love with this product! It is so much cheaper than the charlotte tilbury but works just as well. This leaves a beautiful glow to the skin that looks great under makeup or alone!"

Another declared, "IN LOVE! I wear this everyday now! I put it on after my moisturizer every single day. It looks great under make up and looks great and adds a little bit of coverage on days I wear no make up! It will just even out my face and make it look healthy! I am obsessed!!! I also own the CT flawless filter and tons of other high end products like this one but this one beats them all. This is my go to and I will forever wear it!"

Someone raved, "I am blown away how good this product is. I really didn't expect much from it to be honest. It covers like a BB cream and has a pretty dewy finish. I originally got it to put under makeup as a moisturizer/glowy finish but I just wear it alone mostly because it looks so nice."

A reviewer said, "Miracle product! I love this!"

A shopper reviewed, "It makes your makeup just GLOW! I love it, I use it under makeup or just as a base if I don't want to do a full face of makeup it'll be my forever holy grail product!!"

An Amazon customer wrote, "This is the most amazing, quick makeup to apply for everyday where! I often find myself just using this!! 10/10!!!!!"

Another shared, "This is the best natural 'glow facial lotion' I have ever used. It is sheer, light and easy to apply and soooo natural looking! I get so many compliments on my skin!! Natural glow, natural feel....Love it!!"

