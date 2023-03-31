Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Tula, Morphe, Bobbi Brown, and It Cosmetics

Pamper yourself with $10 skincare and makeup deals from IT Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Morphe, Tula, and First Aid Beauty.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 31, 2023 1:41 PMTags
E-Comm: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 20

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty, Tula, Morphe, IT Cosmetics, and Bobbi Brown. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick

If you want a mess-free way to do your eyeshadow, opt for one of these cream sticks. They're so easy to apply and blend. This is a great choice if you're getting ready on the go too. There are 12 colors to choose from. 

A fan of the product raved, "Best eyeshadow stick I've tried. These are so pretty and easy to use. I bought three shades and am buying more. The shimmer shades are not too frosty for mature skin, and the matte shades are nice too. The color lasts all day and is really comfortable. Highly recommend and I've tried a lot of eyeshadow sticks."

 

$24
$12
Ulta

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

This moisturizer also targets fine lines & improve skin suppleness, the brand claims. Skin appears balanced, more even-toned, and hydrated with continued use. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and ages. This moisturizer has 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

A shopper raved, "BEST EVER!!! I swear by this moisturizer it literally is the one reason why I even got into such intense skincare routine because it made such a huge difference in my skin.. so soft , bright, plump. yummy I love it!! 10/10 would recommend will not disappoint!!!"

$54
$27
Ulta

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer

This product is both an eye cream and a primer that hydrates, nourishes, and plumps up that delicate skin around the eye. And this isn't temporary, this quick-absorbing cream delivers long-term moisture and protects the skin barrier. The primer/moisturizer has ingredients that are highly effective including hyaluronic acid, Vitamins A, B3, B12 & C, shea butter, and caffeine.

A shopper insisted, "The hype is real!! I cannot explain how amazing this really is!! Makes concealer under the eyes look beautiful throughout the day with no creasing!! Highly recommend." Another shared, "This product is amazing has helped reduced puffiness and darkness under my eyes. I use it every morning."

"This primer is the only one preventing my corrector and concealer from settling into fine lines around my eyes. It's also moisturizing without being too rich for daytime. Can't live without it," an Ulta customer raved.

$58
$29
Ulta

First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA

If you want to be prepared in case razor burn does occur, these pre-soaked pads are great to calm down already-irritated skin. They also help prevent razor burn, according to the brand. These are also great to have on hand after waxing and shaving.

A shopper said, "I messed up and went too long without exfoliating. Had an irritated, bumpy bikini line and used this two nights in a row, greatly reduced the irritation and size of bumps. No more discomfort. Love these." 

$36
$18
Ulta

Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set

This expertly curated brush set includes:

  • Setting & Bronzing Brush
  • Blush Brush
  • Cream Contour Brush
  • Foundation Brush
  • Precision Setting Brush

A fan of the set said, "I am in love with this set! Other brush sets tend to include brushes I don't use but this set truly has every brush you would need! VERY soft & love the aesthetic. Has to be up there with some of the best makeup brushes I have owned and used."

$60
$30
Ulta

Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set

This is the complete set you need to do your makeup with ease. Here's what you get:

  • Setting & Bronzing Brush
  • Foundation Brush
  • Cream Contour Brush
  • Powder Contour Brush
  • Blush Brush
  • Precision Setting Brush
  • Crease Blending Brush
  • Fluffy Blending Brush
  • Packer Brush
  • Smudging Brush
  • Dual-Ended Concealer Brush
  • Soft Sculpt Signature Sponge

A shopper urged, "JUST GET THEM! The HYPE is REAL. Im a makeup artist for weddings and THEY. DO. THEIR. JOB!!!!!!"

$98
$49
Ulta

—Originally published March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

