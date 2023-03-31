Austin Butler Proves He’s Keeping Elvis Close on Sweet Outing With Kaia Gerber

We can't help falling in love with this heartwarming outing.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber recently stepped out together for a volunteer outing at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where they each spent quality time with patients at the medical center.
During the visit, the Elvis actor embraced his musical talents by jamming out with a young patient on a guitar. While Austin, 31, showcased his own guitar skills, he appeared blown away by the patient's talents, adding, "That's awesome, that sounds so good. I love that song."
Sitting at a table nearby, Kaia, the 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, put her artistic chops on display as she painted rainbow hearts and colorful houses with patients.
And before the trip concluded, the pair—who have been dating for more than a year—also took time to play board games such as Pictionary and autograph guitars.
The duo's appearance, which was part of the hospital's Make March Matter fundraising campaign, comes after they took a relaxing vacation to mark the end of the 2023 awards season. Just a week ago, Austin and Kaia hit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a romantic getaway, where they were seen lounging poolside at a resort.
Now, as Austin is gearing up for the release of new projects such as Dune: Part Two, he's ready to close out his Elvis Presley era. As for what he'll take away from the experience, Austin couldn't pick one specific thing.
"It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he told E! News at the 2023 Oscars. "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place."