Austin Butler Proves He’s Keeping Elvis Close on Sweet Outing With Kaia Gerber

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

We can't help falling in love with this heartwarming outing.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber recently stepped out together for a volunteer outing at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where they each spent quality time with patients at the medical center.

During the visit, the Elvis actor embraced his musical talents by jamming out with a young patient on a guitar. While Austin, 31, showcased his own guitar skills, he appeared blown away by the patient's talents, adding, "That's awesome, that sounds so good. I love that song."

Sitting at a table nearby, Kaia, the 21-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, put her artistic chops on display as she painted rainbow hearts and colorful houses with patients.

And before the trip concluded, the pair—who have been dating for more than a year—also took time to play board games such as Pictionary and autograph guitars.