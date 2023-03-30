Here's the Truth About Raquel Leviss Visiting Tom Sandoval's Home

Pump the brakes on the rumors: Raquel Leviss did not spend the night at Tom Sandoval's house.
The Vanderpump Rules SURver was spotted leaving her co-star's Los Angeles home with several bags in her hand March 29, sparking online speculation that she had slept over amid the cast drama stemming from her affair with Tom—a fallout now referred by fans and viewers as Scandoval.
Clad in a black sweater and light gray sweatpants, Raquel loaded the trunk of her car before driving away. Shortly following her exit, Tom was seen stepping out in head-to-toe black as he got into his own vehicle.
A rep for Tom told E! News that Raquel "did not stay the night," but was "out shopping in the area and on her way to her last interview" for Vanderpump Rules when she visited Tom's house. The spokesperson explained, "She stopped to say hi and bye to Tom as he was headed to the airport to go home."
The rep added that Tom's ex, Ariana Madix, was out of town during Raquel's visit and the former pageant queen did not stay longer than 20 minutes on the property.
So, what where do Raquel and Tom stand now? As a source told E! News, "They are friends and have not put a label on their relationship."
The sightings come exactly a week after Raquel and Tom—along with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast—filmed the Bravo show's 10th season reunion episode. Another insider previously told E! News that "tensions were so high" during the taping, host Andy Cohen "had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."
"It really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel," the second source shared, adding that the duo "admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn't a relationship right away" during the heated sit-down. (Since news of the affair broke, Tom and Raquel have each also offered public apologies to Ariana.)
"Throughout, Ariana was emotional but she also kept her cool," the insider added. "She cried but came prepared to talk too."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
