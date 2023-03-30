Did Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Spend the Night at Tom Sandoval's Home? Here's the Truth

Watch : Tom Sandoval Reveals Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

Pump the brakes on the rumors: Raquel Leviss did not spend the night at Tom Sandoval's house.

The Vanderpump Rules SURver was spotted leaving her co-star's Los Angeles home with several bags in her hand March 29, sparking online speculation that she had slept over amid the cast drama stemming from her affair with Tom—a fallout now referred by fans and viewers as Scandoval.

Clad in a black sweater and light gray sweatpants, Raquel loaded the trunk of her car before driving away. Shortly following her exit, Tom was seen stepping out in head-to-toe black as he got into his own vehicle.

A rep for Tom told E! News that Raquel "did not stay the night," but was "out shopping in the area and on her way to her last interview" for Vanderpump Rules when she visited Tom's house. The spokesperson explained, "She stopped to say hi and bye to Tom as he was headed to the airport to go home."