Did Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Spend the Night at Tom Sandoval's Home? Here's the Truth

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss was spotted visiting co-star Tom Sandoval at his Los Angeles home on March 29. Find out why they met up amid the Scandoval drama.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 30, 2023 11:21 PMTags
SightingsCelebritiesVanderpump RulesTom SandovalRaquel Leviss
Watch: Tom Sandoval Reveals Regrets About Affair With Raquel Leviss

Pump the brakes on the rumors: Raquel Leviss did not spend the night at Tom Sandoval's house.

The Vanderpump Rules SURver was spotted leaving her co-star's Los Angeles home with several bags in her hand March 29, sparking online speculation that she had slept over amid the cast drama stemming from her affair with Tom—a fallout now referred by fans and viewers as Scandoval.

Clad in a black sweater and light gray sweatpants, Raquel loaded the trunk of her car before driving away. Shortly following her exit, Tom was seen stepping out in head-to-toe black as he got into his own vehicle.

A rep for Tom told E! News that Raquel "did not stay the night," but was "out shopping in the area and on her way to her last interview" for Vanderpump Rules when she visited Tom's house. The spokesperson explained, "She stopped to say hi and bye to Tom as he was headed to the airport to go home." 

photos
A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

The rep added that Tom's ex, Ariana Madix, was out of town during Raquel's visit and the former pageant queen did not stay longer than 20 minutes on the property.

Papgalore / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2
Breaking

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Utah Ski Crash Trial and Is Granted $1 in Damages

3

LFO Member Brian “Brizz” Gillis Dead at 47

So, what where do Raquel and Tom stand now? As a source told E! News, "They are friends and have not put a label on their relationship."

The sightings comes exactly a week after Raquel and Tom—along with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast—filmed the Bravo show's 10th season reunion episode. Another insider previously told E! News that "tensions were so high" during the taping, host Andy Cohen "had to separate two cast members before a fight could happen."

 

Bravo

"It really felt like it was the full cast versus Tom and Raquel," the source shared, adding that the duo "admitted their affair started as a hook up and wasn't a relationship right away" during the heated sit-down. (Since news of the affair broke, Tom and Raquel have each also offered public apologies to Ariana.)

"Throughout, Ariana was emotional but she also kept her cool," the insider added. "She cried but came prepared to talk too."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2
Breaking

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Utah Ski Crash Trial and Is Granted $1 in Damages

3

LFO Member Brian “Brizz” Gillis Dead at 47

4

Jenna Johnson Shares She Miscarried About 2 Years Before Welcoming Son

5

Mama June’s Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer at 28