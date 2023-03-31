The MixtapE! Presents Jhené Aiko, Charlie Puth, aespa and More New Music Musts

Watch : Charlie Puth Takes Fans Backstage to His One Night Only Tour

We just want attention and new Charlie Puth music.

Nearly three years after writing "That's Not How This Works" on Zoom with Dan + Shay, the singer is finally ready to release the collaboration.

"I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was," Charlie wrote on Instagram March 31. "It was, after all, the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life. It was the song that healed me."