The MixtapE! Presents Jhené Aiko, Charlie Puth, aespa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We just want attention and new Charlie Puth music.
Nearly three years after writing "That's Not How This Works" on Zoom with Dan + Shay, the singer is finally ready to release the collaboration.
"I went through many changes musically in my life, but always kept this song in my back pocket because I knew how special it was," Charlie wrote on Instagram March 31. "It was, after all, the song that propelled me into the next phase of my life. It was the song that healed me."
Charlie isn't the only artist getting deep on New Music Friday. Keep reading to see what personal stories G-Eazy, Andy Grammer and Jhené Aiko are sharing in their latest releases.
G-Eazy—"Tulips & Roses"
After grappling with the loss of his mother, the rapper is ready to end his yearlong hiatus and usher in a new era with a personal track. "Was faded when I wrote this / Barely know what home is," he raps. "If I fell who would catch me? / If I was down who would grab me?"
Jhené Aiko—"calm & patient"
In her first solo release since the birth of her son last year, Jhené expresses gratitude for her new reality, while also acknowledging life isn't always perfect. "I'm satisfied with life, I do not just get by, I thrive / What a miracle to be up and alive," she sings. "Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight / I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their mind."
Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay—"That's Not How This Works"
In addition to releasing a new collaboration, Charlie also enlisted Sabrina Carpenter for the song's music video. "When you listen to this song, I hope you feel what I felt when I wrote it—a sense of relief," Charlie wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @sabrinacarpenter for your brilliant portrayal of this character. You are so unbelievably multitalented."
HunterGirl—"Lonely Outta You"
After making the finals of American Idol in 2022, HunterGirl continues to follow her musical dreams by releasing a powerful tune. "There are a lot of songs about guys telling girls, ‘Hey, you're lonely, let me make you less lonely,' and when I was thinking about that, there aren't really songs from a girl's perspective on this that makes the same connection," HunterGirl said. "Everybody gets lonely sometimes. I wanted to give another perspective and tell the other side of the story."
Andy Grammer—"I Need a New Money"
The "Honey, I'm Good" singer is focused on grappling with the societal value placed on wealth in his latest release. The spoken word song champions the idea that money doesn't correlate to self-worth or happiness. Instead, life's real currency is love.
aespa—"Hold On Tight"
The K-pop girl group released a new song for the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ original film Tetris. The addictive techno track features a familiar melody using the tune of the world-famous game. "Baby, you and me are a twisted fantasy / Bodies running on a dream, up all night," the group sings. "Wired differently, a chaotic energy / Buckle up and take a seat, hold on tight."
Caylee Hammack—"History of Repeating"
In her new song, the 2023 CMT Music Awards nominee explores the inner battles of repeating old habits when dealing with heartache. "Love is my weakness, my kryptonite even," Caylee said. "It's the small girl inside of me looking for true love, and really believing I'm going to find it. This song is a very honest admission of some bad decisions that I think anyone can relate to making."
Chappell Roan—"Kaleidoscope"
In this breathtaking self-written ballad, Chappell continues to be unapologetically honest when she addresses relationships. "Realizing I was in love with my best friend was the most dangerous moment of my life, but also the most beautiful," she shared. "To move from platonic to romantic feelings is always a risk. As my love for them changes, it's always love no matter which way you look at it."
Happy listening!