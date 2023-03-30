Cardi B and Her Entire Family Have Joined the Cast of the Baby Shark Movie

Cardi B, Offset and their children Kulture and Wave have joined the star-studded voice cast of the upcoming Baby Shark movie. Find out who they're playing.

Baby Shark has some new A-list company in the sea, okurrr?

Cardi B has joined the voice cast of Paramount+'s upcoming Baby Shark's Big Movie!—and her character couldn't be more fitting.  The "WAP" rapper will play "rap icon Sharki B," according to Nickelodeon Studios. And she'll probably be the fish with red bottoms on her fins.

The movie is a family affair for Cardi, as her husband Offset, daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, have all joined the cast, as well. The Migos member will voice Offshark, while Kulture and Wave will voice Kulture Sharki and Wave Sharki, respectively. 

They will be joined in the cast by Ashley Tisdale, who voices Stariana, "a sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who wants to take center stage with a splash hit," and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim as mother-daughter duo Leah and Lannie. Lance Bass rounds out the cast as none other than "TV announcer Lance Bass."

As for what Baby Shark's Big Movie! has in store for fans?

"Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William," the studio's synopsis notes. "When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."

This isn't Cardi's first time wading into the Baby Shark waters, of course. Last year, she appeared as a guest star on Nickelodeon's Baby Shark's Big Show and even contributed a song to the soundtrack called "Seaweed Sway."

"Check the skills, you amazing" Cardi rapped in the episode. "You got thrills / I got chills, to the gills / You do you baby!" 

The movie also will also feature voice work from Aparna Nancherla, K-Pop group ENHYPENLuke Youngblood, Natasha Rothwell and Patrick Warburton.

Getty Images; Nickelodeon/PARAMOUNT+

Baby Shark's Big Movie! will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

