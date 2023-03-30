Cardi B and Her Entire Family Have Joined the Cast of the Baby Shark Movie

Watch : Cardi B Hilariously Celebrates Her "You" Musical Cameo

Baby Shark has some new A-list company in the sea, okurrr?

Cardi B has joined the voice cast of Paramount+'s upcoming Baby Shark's Big Movie!—and her character couldn't be more fitting. The "WAP" rapper will play "rap icon Sharki B," according to Nickelodeon Studios. And she'll probably be the fish with red bottoms on her fins.

The movie is a family affair for Cardi, as her husband Offset, daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 1, have all joined the cast, as well. The Migos member will voice Offshark, while Kulture and Wave will voice Kulture Sharki and Wave Sharki, respectively.

They will be joined in the cast by Ashley Tisdale, who voices Stariana, "a sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who wants to take center stage with a splash hit," and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim as mother-daughter duo Leah and Lannie. Lance Bass rounds out the cast as none other than "TV announcer Lance Bass."

As for what Baby Shark's Big Movie! has in store for fans?

"Baby Shark is forced to leave the world he loves behind after his family's move to the big city, and must adjust to his new life without his best friend, William," the studio's synopsis notes. "When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas."