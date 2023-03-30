Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Explains Controversial Choice to Cook With a Wine Cork

Watch : Brooklyn Peltz Beckham "Can't Wait" to Have Kids With Nicola Peltz Beckham

If you can't handle this cooking hack, stay out of Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's kitchen.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old got followers talking after they spotted a wine cork in his pot. After receiving dozens of comments, he explained the unconventional cooking technique. "More research ensued," he wrote on Instagram Stories, "and we found information that the addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish."

Sure enough, it wasn't enough for some critics.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Brooklyn was asked if he was a chef. "NOPE," he responded, "but food is my passion." As for his favorite wine, the model shared a photo of two Petrus Pomerol bottles.

While his love for cooking began during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brooklyn said that a lot of his curiosity about food came from his dad David Beckham.

"He likes to cook anything—risotto, pasta, loves steak," Brooklyn, who wed Nicola Peltz Beckham in April 2022, shared on the Today show in October 2021. "He is [proud]."