Real Housewives Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Shares Sweat-Proof Beauty Tips, Acne Hacks, and More

E!: Walk me through packing for a Real Housewives trips and all of the outfit changes.

CDB: On Potomac, our trips are typically three to five days. The Girls Trip season was ten days. We were essentially filming a full season of Housewives, which takes three to four months, in ten days with a lot of looks. I collaborated with my stylist Brian Adrian on my looks. Then, we put everything together because no one wants to think about putting an outfit together at 8 AM with cameras in your face.

Don't waste your time thinking about outfits beforehand and just have them all ready to go. I pack everything separated by outfits with the shoes and earrings too. I hung up everything when I got there. My room in Thailand had a humongous closet. I also take photos of every outfit before I pack it, so it's even easier to get ready. Plus, that's good in case something moves around in your suitcase.

I did this pageants too. I printed everything and put it in a binder, so I would know exactly what to wear without thinking about it in that moment.

E!: Are there any items that are a must-pack for Real Housewives trips that may not be so obvious to the viewers?

CDB: I mean, a flask, right? Gotta have a little side piece of alcohol to deal with the drama.