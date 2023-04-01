12 Books to Add To Your Reading List in April

Whether you're in the mood for a spring fling romance or a twist-filled thriller, we've got a book recommendation for you this month.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 01, 2023 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleBooksCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
April books roundup

Spring has sprung and the reading is going to be so much fun.

It may be April 1, but we aren't fooling when we say this month is jampacked with new books from some of our favorite authors. Not only is Emily Henry back with another love story you are sure to swoon over, but T.J. Klune's latest epic adventure inspired by Pinocchio and Megan Miranda's new thriller about a group of friends bonded by trauma are also waiting to be devoured. 

So, whether you are in the mood for a charming rom-com, historical fiction about a real-life tragedy or a psychological suspense tale that will you keep you up at night, fire up your Kindle because we have a little something for everyone.

photos
15 Books to Add to Your Reading List in March

Here are 12 books to check out in April: 

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Get ready to fall head over heels for this unexpected love story from the bestselling author of Eligible and Prep. Sally Mitz is a comedy writer for a late-night live sketch series who has sworn off men, only to find herself connecting with the pop star who is signed on to host and be the musical guest the show. Don't you hate it when that happens? (April 4)

Homecoming by Kate Morton

Jess is a journalist in search of a story and she's not expecting to find one when she has to return to Sydney to take care of her ill grandmother. But then she stumbles upon a journal with a shocking connection between her family and a deadly crime that happened in 1959. As she sets out to solve the notorious case, Jess grapples with how far she's willing to go for the ones she loves in this generation-spanning epic novel from The Clockmaker's Daughter author. (April 4)

This Bird Has Flown by Susanna Hoffs

The Bangles co-founder delivers an irresistible story of music, fate, redemption, and love in her heartfelt debut novel. In this star-crossed romance, a struggling pop star and a literature professor form an unexpected connection when they are seated next to each other on a flight. Sparks, songs and steamy scenes ensue. (April 4)

The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth

Gabe and Pippa live in a cottage on a cliff that has become a popular spot for people to try to end their lives. While Gabe is usually able to rescue them, he fails one night, only for Pippa to discover he knew the victim. Did she jump or was she pushed? That is the compelling question at the heart of this unputdownable tale of marriage and betrayal from the author of The Good Sister. (April 4)

 

The House Is On Fire by Rachel Beanland

Fans of historical fiction will find themselves enraptured by Beanland's take on the true story of the Richmond theater fire in 1811. Told from the perspective of four people whose actions during the inferno changed the course of history, The House Is On Fire is an all-consuming exploration of redemption and perseverance in the face of tragedy. (April 4)

The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda

One of the industry's most gripping voices in the thriller genre is back with another mystery that will keep you up well past your bedtime. The Only Survivors centers on a group of former classmates who reunite annually to observe the anniversary—only to have one of the survivors disappear ahead of the 10th commemoration, which instills fear and suspicion among the friends as revelations about the original tragedy come to light. (April 11)

Someone Is Always Watching by Kelley Armstrong

Blythe, Gabrielle and siblings Tucker and Tanya have always been best friends—and when a fight between two of the high schoolers fractures the group, the fallout is intense. But no one expected it to end with Gabrielle being found covered in blood in front of their deceased principal, with no memory of what happened in this tight and intense psychological thriller from the bestselling young adult author. (April 11

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

Never judge a book by its cover. Or your colleague by the first impression he makes on you. That is the lesson Dr. Briana Ortiz learns when she finds herself falling for Dr. Jacob Maddox, who she initially couldn't stand. And when you add in the fact that Jacob then offers to donate his kidney to save her brother's life and it's proof that first impressions aren't everything in this love story that will make you feel middle-of-the-brownie-level warmth and joy. (April 11)

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Talk about an ironic book title considering a new release from one of our favorite rom-com writers is our very definition of literary nirvana. In her highly anticipated follow-up to last year's Book Lovers, a broken-up couple puts on an act for their annual weeklong vacation with their best friends. Per her usual magic, Henry takes a common genre trope and makes it her own, thanks to her delicious banter and emotional beats that sneak up on you. (April 25)

In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune

The House in the Cerulean Sea scribe is taking his loyal readers deep into the heart of a peculiar forest in this enchanting story about the extraordinary journey of a family assembled from spare parts. They may be puppets, but there is real heart in Klune's take on Carlo Collodi's The Adventures of Pinocchio. (April 25)

For You and Only You by Caroline Kepnes

What better way to prepare for the recently announced fifth and final season of the Netflix series starring Penn Badgley than by digging into Joe Goldberg's latest misadventures? This time, our favorite creeper finds himself in the hallowed halls of Harvard after earning a coveted place in a writing fellowship. Too bad his killer instincts came along with him. (April 25)

You Shouldn't Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose

Expect a vacation fling gone very wrong in this pulsating thriller from the author of The Perfect Marriage and One of Us is Dead. When overworked New Yorker Grace Evans spontaneously books a trip to a ranch in Wyoming, she doesn't expect to fall for its easygoing owner Calvin Wells. She also doesn't anticipate the destructive turn their romance begins to take as her departure date nears. (April 25)

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Status

2

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

3

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Gives Birth to Baby

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Relationship Status

2

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

3

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Gives Birth to Baby

4

What Gwyneth Paltrow Said to Man Who Sued Her After Ski Crash Verdict

5

Disney’s Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Finally Finds Its Lilo