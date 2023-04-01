12 Books to Add To Your Reading List in April

Spring has sprung and the reading is going to be so much fun.

It may be April 1, but we aren't fooling when we say this month is jampacked with new books from some of our favorite authors. Not only is Emily Henry back with another love story you are sure to swoon over, but T.J. Klune's latest epic adventure inspired by Pinocchio and Megan Miranda's new thriller about a group of friends bonded by trauma are also waiting to be devoured.

So, whether you are in the mood for a charming rom-com, historical fiction about a real-life tragedy or a psychological suspense tale that will you keep you up at night, fire up your Kindle because we have a little something for everyone.