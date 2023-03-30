Outer Banks Star Carlacia Grant Talks Viral Trends, Beauty Regrets, and Color-Changing Lip Balm

We interviewed Carlacia Grant because we think you'll like her picks. Carlacia is a paid spokesperson for American Eagle x e.l.f. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to viral trends, American Eagle comes through for fashion and e.l.f. Cosmetics has beauty covered. These two internet favorites came together for a unique collaboration that combines denim and makeup, which is the ideal pairing for Carlacia Grant.
The Outer Banks star said, "I think it's just perfect. I mean Doja Cat said it best, 'If you like it from the front, wait til you see it from the back.' This has you covered from all angles. You look cute and you're feeling good about your makeup. Then, you turn around and your jeans are really good. Jeans go with everything, so denim-inspired makeup is so perfect."
This capsule collection includes a hydrating, blue lip balm that turns clear, a denim-inspired eyeshadow palette, and a game-changing clay mask. In an exclusive E! interview, Carlacia talks the e.l.f. x AE collaboration, her favorite trends, and some beauty blunders.
E!: Tell me about being the Belfie Queen for this collaboration.
CG: It's all about really knowing your angles. The selfie really captures your makeup look, but the belfie is your jeans look. I'm a person who loves jeans, so it's mixing all of my loves in one thing. I'm dubbed myself that, by the way.
E!: What beauty trends are you loving right now?
CG: The great thing about trends is that they always come back. Right now, I'm loving the 90s with the heavy baby hairs.
E!: Are there any beauty trends that you're over?
CG: Thin eyebrows were a thing and I participated in the trend and realized that life is better with thicker eyebrows.
E!: Do you feel like that's one of your biggest regrets when it comes to trying trends?
CG: Yes, I'm still trying to get my brows back completely! My brows are not coming back.
The e.l.f. x AE Collection
e.l.f. x AE Perfect pHit Lip Balm
"At first, I was like 'Blue lipstick This is gonna be fun.' Then, I put it on and it goes on virtually clear, or nude. I love it. It's very hydrating, which is always great. It gives a good shine while hydrating your lips at the same time. It's great on top of another lip color or a liner too. I love this because you can use it either way."
This lip balm goes on blue and uses pH technology to transform to a cool, pink lip that complements any look.
Just apply one to two coats and press. your lips together to activate.
Check out these swatches to see how great this looks on different skin tones.
e.l.f. x AE Get Cheeky Clay Mask
"I'm gonna start with a smell. First of all, it smells amazing. It smells like fresh linen. It immediately makes you feel relaxed. I have really dry skin, so it's a nice boost of hydration. Once you wash it off your skin, it feels so fresh and relaxed. No one else is doing that."
e.l.f. x AE Denim Daze Eyeshadow Palette
"I love this palette. It has a little bit of everything with bold and neutral colors. That's all you need. You don't need eight. You have mattes and shimmers, there's everything here. If I'm going for a natural day, I would use the Corduroy shade. If I really want to be bold, I'm going to put on Outfit of the Day. You just need one palette."
Here's another look at these eyeshadow hues with swatches on different skin tones.
