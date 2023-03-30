Outer Banks Star Carlacia Grant Talks Viral Trends, Beauty Regrets, and Color-Changing Lip Balm

We interviewed Carlacia Grant because we think you'll like her picks. Carlacia is a paid spokesperson for American Eagle x e.l.f. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to viral trends, American Eagle comes through for fashion and e.l.f. Cosmetics has beauty covered. These two internet favorites came together for a unique collaboration that combines denim and makeup, which is the ideal pairing for Carlacia Grant.

The Outer Banks star said, "I think it's just perfect. I mean Doja Cat said it best, 'If you like it from the front, wait til you see it from the back.' This has you covered from all angles. You look cute and you're feeling good about your makeup. Then, you turn around and your jeans are really good. Jeans go with everything, so denim-inspired makeup is so perfect."

This capsule collection includes a hydrating, blue lip balm that turns clear, a denim-inspired eyeshadow palette, and a game-changing clay mask. In an exclusive E! interview, Carlacia talks the e.l.f. x AE collaboration, her favorite trends, and some beauty blunders.