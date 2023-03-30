See Adriana Lima's Lookalike Daughters Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Watch : Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima and her kids are red carpet ready.

The supermodel stepped away from the runway for a family night out at the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at the Microsoft Theatre March 23.

Joined by her boyfriend Andre Lemmers, Adriana posed for photos in an all-black ensemble consisting of a chic blazer, heels and handbag. But perhaps it was her daughters Valentina, 13, and Sienna, 10, who really stole the show.

Adriana's two girls, who she shares with ex Marko Jarić, smiled for the camera as they wore matching white bags and Nike Dunk Highs shoes.

The family night out comes as Adriana tries to keep her family life on the private side. One look at her Instagram and you'll spot the 41-year-old sharing her latest modeling pictures instead of family memories. But when it's time to head home after runway shows or photo shoots, Adriana savors their time together.