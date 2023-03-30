See Adriana Lima's Lookalike Daughters Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Adriana Lima and her kids are red carpet ready.
The supermodel stepped away from the runway for a family night out at the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at the Microsoft Theatre March 23.
Joined by her boyfriend Andre Lemmers, Adriana posed for photos in an all-black ensemble consisting of a chic blazer, heels and handbag. But perhaps it was her daughters Valentina, 13, and Sienna, 10, who really stole the show.
Adriana's two girls, who she shares with ex Marko Jarić, smiled for the camera as they wore matching white bags and Nike Dunk Highs shoes.
The family night out comes as Adriana tries to keep her family life on the private side. One look at her Instagram and you'll spot the 41-year-old sharing her latest modeling pictures instead of family memories. But when it's time to head home after runway shows or photo shoots, Adriana savors their time together.
"I'm finding inspiration from my children," she told Glamour in 2019. "They keep me running. I always have to keep my energy up, and I always have to be a great example for them because I know they're watching me."
One important trait she hopes to pass along to her kids—including her and Andre's son Cyan, 7 months—is the belief that they are enough.
"To me, strong is just feeling confident on your feet," she told the publication, "and not being afraid to be adventurous or try new things."
And perhaps one of those adventures could be a chance to model. Adriana previously told L'Officiel that one of her daughters is interested in following in mom's footsteps.
"She saw runway images of me, but I never asked her or talked much about it," she said in February 2022. "She came to me and told me straight in my face, 'I want to be a model.' And like, okay, if that's what you want, I'll support you. I think in a few years, once she is ready, you guys will see her."
Cirque du Soleil's Corteo is playing in Los Angeles through April 30.