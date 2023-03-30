Rare Beauty's Silky Smooth Setting Powder Makes My Skin Look Airbrushed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I don't know about you, but my makeup routine never feels complete without using a setting powder. Setting powders are essential for keeping your makeup put and an unwanted shiny complexion away. As the weather gets warmer and makeup becomes more susceptible to melting and creasing, the need for a reliable finishing powder is all the more.

I've gone through my fair share of setting powders, some with higher price tags than others, some that have worked well but not quite right... I've never found one that was budget-friendly and effective, until I decided to pick up Rare Beauty's Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder on a random Sephora run.

My criteria for a reliable setting powder is one that doesn't give off any flashback, doesn't flake, crease or oxidize and, of course, keeps my makeup put in any and every condition. Rare Beauty's setting powder fit the bill and more! I opted for the light shade and felt hesitant about the pinky tones, but was pleasantly surprised about how good it looked on my skin. The talc-free, silky smooth formula made my complexion look more flawless than ever before. Even though I'm not a makeup guru by any means, the setting powder had me feeling like I got my makeup done professionally. And, it's half the price of other setting powders that work comparably.

I know I'm not alone in my love for this setting powder— it has over 108K Sephora Loves. While one reviewer calls it an "excellent powder" that "blurs perfectly," another reviewer gushes, "Honestly my favourite setting powder that I have ever tried!! I set my concealer in the morning using a regular foundation sponge and it stays uncreased for 10+ hours at a time. It also lasts an incredibly long time given the price point/amount. I've had mine for a year or so now and just had to buy a new one."

Below, shop the Rare Beauty setting powder in any of its five gorgeous shades for just $25.