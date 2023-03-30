Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Question Each Other—and Themselves—in Sexy Citadel Trailer

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Get ready for some trust issues.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are about to take over the world in Prime Video's sexy new spy thriller Citadel. The second official trailer, released March 30, thrusts viewers into the world of international espionage with a deeper look into co-star Stanley Tucci's head operative role.

"Eight years ago, you two were Citadel's top spies," Stanley's Bernard Orlick explains in the clip. "But we were double-crossed by one of our own and your memories were erased. We brought you here because I need your help."

And while it seems Richard's Mason Kane and Priyanka's Nadia Sinh may be the only ones who can save the world from the evil Manticore syndicate, there are few people they can trust. That is, if they can even trust themselves.

As the pair lay in bed together, they can't help but ask one another, "Can I trust you?"