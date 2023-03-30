Your First Look at Summer House's All-Black Spinoff Martha's Vineyard

Meet the all-Black cast of 12 friends and young professionals letting loose on Bravo's new spinoff Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

Get ready to spend your summer in a hot new destination, Bravoholics.

On March 30, Bravo released the first trailer for the Summer House spinoff Summer House: Martha's Vineyard featuring an all-Black cast of 12 friends ready to let loose in the iconic Massachusetts vacation hot spot.

As co-star Jasmine Ellis Cooper declares in the preview, "If you don't know, Black excellence is Martha's Vineyard and Martha's Vineyard is Black excellence."

Another castmember states "this is what the ancestors wanted" as the group of young professionals parties, dances, goes skinny-dipping and enjoys plenty of drinks.

"I want to dance, I want to twerk, I want to drop it like it's hot," Jordan Emanuel says in the sneak peek. "I want to twerk, I want to have a drink, order a shot—rinse repeat."

But it's not all fun and flirty hookups this summer. It seems there might be trouble in paradise for newlyweds Jasmine and Silas Cooper, as one castmate asks him, "Do you think you're too controlling?"

photos
2023 Bravo Premiere Dates

Later, it's revealed Silas asked his female cast mates "were there men where you guys were dancing?" after a night out.

During an emotional heart-to-heart, Silas tells his wife, "This marriage thing is hard. No one said it's easy." Her response? "Everything in me is telling me to check out."

See all of the drama and summer lovin' to come this season in the trailer above. And keep scrolling down to meet the whole cast and learn more about the stars of Summer House's new spinoff.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Alex Tyree

Alex Tyree (New York), who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of a housemate.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Bria Fleming

Fashionista Bria Fleming (Germany) is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jordan Emanuel

Jordan Emanuel (New York) has been friends with Jasmine since their Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her—maybe too good of a time for Silas' tastes.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Amir Lancaster

Amir Lancaster (Austin), new to Martha's Vineyard and looking to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots, falls hard for a housemate.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jason Lyke

Jason Lyke (New York) is the counselor for the group but often finds himself at the center of the drama.
Discovering Martha's Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas (Los Angeles) intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jasmine Cooper

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine (New York) and Silas (New York) Cooper have invited a group of friends—some old and some new—to vacation with them in Martha's Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington (New York), a self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, competes with Amir for a housemate's affection.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Silas Cooper

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Preston Mitchum

Preston Mitchum (Washington, DC), a Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Shanice Henderson

Quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson (Phoenix) is ready to turn-up this summer, but when she finds out someone in the house is spreading rumors about her past, things go left.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Summer Marie Thomas

