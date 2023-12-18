Fill Your Inbox With These Secrets From You've Got Mail

Watch : Red Carpet Rewind: Tom Hanks

Do you hear that sound? It's your dial-up connecting you to AOL and its chat rooms.

Yes, we're taking you back to a time before WiFi. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's 1998 romantic comedy You've Got Mail came out 25 years ago on Dec. 18, 1989—and we'd send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils to commemorate, if only we knew your name and address.

While it's easy for some to knock the Nora Ephron film for its now-outdated technology (RIP AOL) or maybe being a Sleepless in Seattle quasi-sequel, You've Got Mail is so much more than that. And, it far outlives the tech used to help tell the love story of the Joe Fox (Hanks), the Fox Books heir, and Kathleen Kelly (Ryan), the owner of The Shop Around the Corner.

It's not only a love letter to New York but also one to independent bookstores (and now, somewhat ironically, for the big bad chains that put them out of business). Essentially, it's the love letter to all love letters.