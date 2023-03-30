Why the Pearlcore Trend Is About To Be Everywhere & How To Make It Your Own

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Pearlcore: Have you heard of it yet? If not, you're about to. The cutting-edge trend has been popping up like the first blooms of spring, and it's about to get really, really big. Ocean-sized, even. And you don't want to be left behind!
Of course, pearl jewelry isn't without its associations. When people think pearls, they often think stuffy, old-fashioned, or too event-specific to really be worth buying. Maybe that's how it used to be, but it's certainly not the case anymore.
Pearls can come in a surprising variety of shapes, sizes, and textures, and they're always timelessly feminine. That said, they can also be funky, eclectic, and dare I say — cool.
Scroll on for 19 ways to wear the pearlcore trend. Trust me, you'll be able to make it all your own.
If you're looking for ways to thank me for when you get all those TikTok views later, I'd love the belly chain. (Just kidding.) (No I'm not.)
Camille Jewelry Freshwater Pearl Hoop Earring
A traditional hoop earring, this is not: It features a dangling pearl shard for added texture (and style).
Joey Baby Pete Necklace
Freshwater pearls and 18K gold-plated brass bring a funky yet fashionable touch to this everyday necklace.
Joey Baby Jackie Earrings
Another Joey Baby fave, the Jackie earring is inspired by the unique glamour of NYC.
Adiba Stephanotis Pearl Floral Headband
This elaborately wrought headband encourages you to rock the pearlcore trend like the royalty you are.
Anaya Home Rainbow Mother of Pearl Eucalyptus Candle
Not quite ready to embrace pearls as a wearable look? Anaya Home's refreshing candle ensures that at least your living room won't miss out on the trend.
Shapes Studio Studio Pearl Ear Cuff
For those who favor a boho-chic aesthetic, don't have pierced ears, or both: Meet Shapes Studio's stackable (and super affordable!) cuff.
Sterling Forever Pearl Heart Hoops
Sterling Forever's Pearl Heart Hoops infuse any look with effortless romance.
Deux Lions Jewelry Louis Pearl Bracelet
An heirloom-quality bracelet that's worthy of any occasion, no matter how special, the Louis bracelet from Deux Lions is one you'll cherish for years to come.
Nunchi Suwon Freshwater Baroque Pearl Necklace
Crafted from baroque pearls strung by hand on a silk cord, this necklace from Nunchi brings a thoroughly modern touch to a classic piece.
Katie Dean Jewelry Pearl Hoops
Delicate pearl charms "take these hoops to a whole new level," per Katie Dean Jewelry. We definitely agree. Plus, they're suitable for most people with sensitive earlobes.
Adiba Freshwater Pearl Heart Earrings
This handcrafted pair from Adiba includes elaborately wrought, vintage-inspired details. They're a perfect way to bring personal flair to a popular trend.
Naiia Chloe Pearl Belly Chain
Iridescent pearl belly chain! Iridescent pearl belly chain!!! What else needs to be said?
Genevieve Pearl Earrings
Per Genevieve, "these elegant studs feature two shimmering, round, freshwater pearls [with] creamy white shades and pastel overtones." They're nestled 14K gold-plated and "brightly polished sterling silver." Bold, traditional, and lovely.
Olivia Le Leilani Mother of Pearl Necklace
Olivia Le says that the Leilani strand brings a "seaside touch" of texture to casual and formal looks alike.
Joey Baby Rokas Necklace
Here, a singular pearl serves as the centerpiece of this totally versatile necklace.
Anine Bing Classic Pearl Choker
Anine Bing's gorgeous choker is made from freshwater pearls, evenly sized and polished for a uniform effect. It's simple and showstopping at once — and designed to be adored for literal decades.
Sterling Forever Pearl Chain Necklace
On the other hand, why not opt for a chain link necklace dotted with pearls for a punk rock approach to the trend?
Shapes Studio Studio Pearl Chain Necklace
Okay, maybe haute couture choker isn't your thing, but chain link-chic isn't either. In the middle, we have this super cute, dress-up-or-down, wear-everywhere pearl necklace from Shapes Studio. Choose your charm for an added pop of personality!
Olivia Le Emme Pearl Earrings
Add a pearlcore flourish to your favorite outfit with this fashion-forward pair.
Psst: Our festival accessories packing guide has all of the (non-pearlcore) necessities for spring and summer.