Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shows Off Hair Transformation in Rare Selfie

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, daughter of exes Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, recently shared a rare selfie to Instagram that gave fans a peek at the hair style that is "giving me so much joy still."

By Elyse Dupre Mar 30, 2023 2:45 PMTags
Nicole KidmanTom CruiseHairCeleb KidsCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Displays Artwork

No big little lies about it: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise has a new 'do.

The 30-year-old debuted her shoulder-length look with bangs in an Instagram selfie on March 29. Giving a shout-out to hair stylist Jennifer Ball, Bella wrote, "@craphairclub hair giving me so much joy still. Thank you."

The snap was a rare one for the artist, who doesn't often post photos of herself on the social media platform. However, she has shown off her hair transformations in the past, sharing a photo of herself rocking a shorter cut in a tunnel of rainbow lights in March 2022 and pics of herself with red hair in October and September 2021. And while Bella only occasionally gives glimpses into her private world, she does frequently share her art with her fans by posting her drawings to the 'gram. 

Just as how Bella is protective of her privacy, her parents Tom and Nicole—who adopted her and brother Connor, 28, before their 2001 divorce—try to shield their children from the limelight by saying little about them publicly.

photos
Tom Cruise Through The Years

"I'm very private about all that," Nicole told Australian outlet Who in 2018. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hair 'Do in Rare Pic

2

Jennifer Aniston Has Relatable Reaction to Learning Cole Sprouse Is 30

3

Why The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Suddenly Stepped Down

In addition to her kids with Tom, the Oscar winner has two daughters—Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12—with her husband, country music singer Keith Urban. As for the Mission: Impossible star, he is also dad to daughter Suri Cruise, 16, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Bella isn't the only one to recently showcase a new style. To see more stars' hair transformations, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hair 'Do in Rare Pic

2

Jennifer Aniston Has Relatable Reaction to Learning Cole Sprouse Is 30

3

Why The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Suddenly Stepped Down

4

Katy Perry Says She's 5 Weeks Sober Due to "Pact" With Orlando Bloom

5

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Hater Asking If She Misses Her “Old Face"