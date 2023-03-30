Don’t Miss Jaw-Dropping GHD Hair Tool Deals: Dryers, Curling Irons, Flat Irons, Hot Brushes, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Everything is better when you have a good hair day, right? When your hair looks the way you want, you feel great and have the confidence to take on the rest of your day—or at least I do. If you love watching hair tutorials on YouTube and TikTok, but you feel like your results don't measure up with those videos, it's probably time to upgrade your tools. High-quality curling irons, flat irons, and hair dryers can make all the difference when it comes to styling.
If you want to elevate your hair, there's a major sale on GHD products in honor of Official Good Hair Day. Here are some of the standout products that you need to get the hair of your dreams.
GHD Hair Tool Deals
GHD Flight Travel Hair Dryer
If you travel a lot or you're tight on storage space, this fold-up hair dryer is just what you need in your life. Just because this is a lightweight tool it doesn't mean you're sacrificing on quality or performance. It even has safeguard technology that automatically cools down when too close to your hair, so you're not overheating your strands.
A shopper said, "GHD TRAVEL HAIR DRYER, DON'T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT IT. Exceptional dryer, light-weight easy to pack and delivers excellent results when you definitely need to look amazing either travelling for business or pleasure."
Another reviewed, "Previously bought my daughter one. I was so impressed had to have one myself. Lightweight and smaller but without losing any of the qualities of the full size model. Keeps your hair in top condition. Every time I go away this little beauty has to tag along."
GHD Glide Smoothing Hot Brush- Grand-luxe Collection
Get smooth locks with ease when you use this award-winning hot brush. It's just what you need to smooth flyaways and revive second day hair. It has a mix of short and long bristles, which allow you to style large sections of hair at a time. Another cool feature of this brush that it automatically goes to sleep mode after 60 minutes if you're not using it. It also comes in black.
A shopper said, "Amazing product. Quick to heat up, easy to use, great results. Everything I need in one product. Straightens my hair in less than 5 minutes while keeping volume and adding shine."
Another reviewed, "Bought this a month ago and I love it. It tames my unruly curly hair in minutes and makes me look tidy and put together. Wish I bought one sooner."
GHD Rise Volumizing Hot Brush
Get high volume and bounce without frying your hair when you use this hot brush. Its technology maintains the healthiest temperature to style your hair without heat damage. Pro tip: add some mousse or a volumizing style product before you style to take your look to another level.
A shopper gushed, "I am Uber impressed !!! If like me you struggle to get that perfect bouncy blow dried look , this is definitely the tool for you , it adds volume and beautiful out of the salon styles , with long lasting hold. What's not to love??"
Another raved, "I've been a customer of ghd for over 10 years and have always loved their products, but the Rise Hot Brush is a game changer! While I love the curls I am able to achieve using my curling tongs, I often find that my hair lacks body and can be quite flat around my face. This tool gives me so much more volume and bounce, both at my roots and just in general."
GHD Thin Wand- 0.5” Curling Wand
This thin wand is just what you need to enhance naturally curly hair. It's also great to transform straight hair and create lots of waves.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I have only used it a couple of times but love it. I'm not good with styling my own hair but The GHD thin curling wand makes it so much easier. The curls are amazing, I can leave the hair on the wand for a shorter time, or a bit longer for a tighter curl. Love it."
GHD Creative Curl- Tapered Curling Wand
You can create so many looks with this wand. From tight, textured curls to soft beach waves and everything in between, you have a lot of possibilities here. You just need 8 to 10 seconds for each curl. This product uses Ultra-zon technology, "which detects each strand of hair and adapts to the safer-for-hair temperature of 365°F across the entire barrel to ensure consistent heat at all times."
A shopper said, "I have been looking at the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand for a while to help me with my new mid length hair style and I'm so pleased i decided to get it! It is quick to heat up, (30 seconds), and makes it so easy to style my hair into beautiful long lasting curls!"
Another raved, "My hair is straight, and not many appliances create a curl that lasts … until this! I find it easy to use, from straight to beachy curls in around 10 minutes. End result looks glossy and shiny too. I've received compliments each time. And the wand only needs to be on each section for around 5 seconds, so I feel like it's not causing damage. I love it!"
GHD Classic Curl- 1” Curling Iron and 1.25
Create glamorous curls with this iconic clamped curling iron. You can get shiny, long-lasting curls with ease, even if your hair is on the shorter side. Just like other GHD products, this one uses ultra-zone technology to detect each strand of hair and adapt to a safe, consistent temperature at all times, according to the brand. Use the 1-inch barrel if you want tighter, classic curls. If you want a softer look, opt for the 1.25-inch barrel.
"I'm hopeless at curling my own hair, but this little magic tong makes it so easy. So pleased that I can now curl my own hair. It's very easy to use and the results are amazing. This can be used on long, mid length or short hair," a shopper said.
Another raved, "So glad I ordered this classic curl tong makes nice bouncy curls quick and easy and they last for days. They heat up quickly and just like my GHD Straighteners they are excellent quality and well worth the money paid. I'm sure I'll be using them for years to come."
GHD 1” Flat Iron, Grand-luxe Collection
You can create so many looks with this one product. Straighten your hair, curl, or add waves to your tresses with this flat iron.
A shopper shared, "I've watched all the tutorials on curling hair with straighteners but never quite succeeded with my old ones. With these it's a breeze and my hair is below my waist. They lasted for 2 days. They don't drag or snag and your hair glides through them. Definitely my new fav toy."
Another said, "As always the best choice for hair - I will never swap to a cheaper brand. Ghd's are good looking, happy - deliver what they say on the box."
GHD Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer - Grand-Luxe Collection
Invest in your hair with this premium quality dryer. According to the brand it is "lighter, faster and provides smoother results and 30% more shine." It has powerful airflow and contoured nozzle can give you "two times more hair alignment and smoother results with a 24 hour volume hold," GHD claims.
A shopper said, "Had this for a few weeks now and all can say I wish I had bought this years ago. So quick to dry and it make hair look amazing."
Another explained, "Bought 2 weeks ago and so happy with it I have quite thick wavy hair and usually blow dry and straighten my hair No need to now just blow dry with same results It's also not heavy and dries hair very quickly."
