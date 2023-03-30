Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics, St. Tropez, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Benefit Cosmetics, St. Tropez, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
You don't even need to rinse off the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist after application. This clear mist doesn't stain your clothes or sheets while your tan develops. And, thankfully, it doesn't have that much-dread self tanner smell. Instead, it has an uplifting tropical fragrance, which just makes the tanning experience even better.
A shopper raved, "The GOAT faux face tan. This is the product I always come back to. It always looks natural and subtle! I should note I am fair - I'm not Casper the Ghost, but I am also not naturally tan by any means. If you're like me, this will give you that natural tan without looking fake."
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer
Get that smoother than skin that you've always dreamed of when you incorporate Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer into your makeup routine. This primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to create a smooth canvas for perfectly even makeup application. You can even just wear it alone without applying makeup. The primer helps your makeup stay put all day long. You will definitely see a difference between applying your makeup with this primer and without. Trust me, it's so worth the purchase. The original is on sale along with a hydrating primer and an ultra-lightweight primer.
One customer shared, "I have pretty nice skin already, minimal pores, so I wasn't sure how much of a difference this product would really make. However, it does seem to make a noticeable difference! I use this product alone, either by itself or just with some spot concealing in the areas I need. Every time I wear it, people compliment me on my skin and if it's a selfie, I feel like I get more attention than usual on it. Definitely a bit of a blurring effect, so I use it on days when I want my skin to look extra smooth. It is pricey, but it does do what is advertised!" Another said the product "does what it says....good product. I can tell a big difference when using this...my pores look smaller and my face is less oily."
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray
Lock in your makeup and minimize the appearance of pores with this makeup setting spray, which has 27.2K+ Sephora Loves.
A shopper raved, "This really is an amazing setting spray. Holds my look for hours, and my eyeshadow still looks the same as it did when I first put it on, even hours later. I would say it's somewhat resistant to water, but not obviously not waterproof."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
