Nordstrom's Unreal Spring Sale Is Here With Up to 70% Off Deals on Free People, Vince Camuto, Dior & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing we love, it's a good sale. That being said, we seriously cannot stop shopping Nordstrom's latest spring sale. Nordstrom's clearance section currently has some irresistible fashion and beauty deals from the best brands, like Dior, NARS, Open Edit, Free People, Vince Camuto, DKNY and more.
Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours on end, we decided to put together some of our favorite finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom's spring clearance event. With the perfect spring dresses for just $40, the cult-favorite Dior Lip Oil on sale and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.
Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom spring clearance deals.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior's Lip Glow Oil is a cult favorite, so whenever it's on sale, we'll be the first to let you know. You'll get the glossiest, enhanced looking lips with just a few swipes of the lip oil.
NARS Blush
Blush is an unmissable step in your makeup routine if you want glowing, sun-kissed skin. This NARS blush is buildable and glowy, and it's currently on sale for $27.
Chelsea28 Square Neck Midi Dress
This pretty in pink midi dress is the perfect spring look. From the chic square neckline to the eye-catching slit, everything about this dress is flattering and trendy.
Vince Camuto Snake Print Top
This snake print top is perfect for spring. The Vince Camuto look is on sale for $31 from sizes XXS to XL, and it has an ultra-flattering cinched waist and beautiful flowy sleeves.
DKNY Faux Leather Short Jacket
Trendy and versatile, you cannot go wrong with adding this DKNY leather jacket to your wardrobe. You can dress it down with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt or elevate the look with a dress and heels.
Vince Camuto Cozy Seam Sweater
For those chillier spring days and nights, this cozy Vince Camuto sweater will get you through the season in style. Pair the $33 look with jeans, leather pants, slip skirts and more.
Lucky Brand Cloud Rib Top
This ribbed top from Lucky Brand will become a staple in your wardrobe year-round. The comfy, ultra-soft long-sleeve is the perfect casual look for everyday wear. It's also currently on sale for just $20 in sizes small to XXL.
Free People The Laid Back Tank
Add this Free People tank to your wardrobe while it's on sale for just $12 in this cute blush pink shade.
1.STATE Print Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Be the main character in any room in this off-the-shoulder maxi dress. You'll want to twirl your way through spring in summer in this gorgeous, flowy look that's on sale for just $46.
Open Edit Unstructured Blazer
Blazers are a super versatile piece that you can wear basically all the time. This Open Edit unstructured blazer comes in a dreamy green shade that you can pair with jeans, leather pants, dresses and more.
Floret Studios Floral Long Sleeve Cutout Waist Dress
This cutout floral maxi dress is flowy and fun. The eye-catching look is undoubtedly perfect for spring, and it's currently on sale for just $49. Get it while you can!
While you're shopping, check out H&M's new extended size-inclusive spring clothing.