Nordstrom's Unreal Spring Sale Is Here With Up to 70% Off Deals on Free People, Vince Camuto, Dior & More

From the prettiest floral dresses to cult-favorite beauty products, Nordstrom's epic sale is putting us in the spring spirit.

By Ella Chakarian Mar 30, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DealsShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
ecomm: nordstrom spring sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one thing we love, it's a good sale. That being said, we seriously cannot stop shopping Nordstrom's latest spring sale. Nordstrom's clearance section currently has some irresistible fashion and beauty deals from the best brands, like Dior, NARS, Open Edit, Free People, Vince Camuto, DKNY and more.

Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours on end, we decided to put together some of our favorite finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom's spring clearance event. With the perfect spring dresses for just $40, the cult-favorite Dior Lip Oil on sale and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.

Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom spring clearance deals

read
What Spring 2023 Handbag Trend You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Dior's Lip Glow Oil is a cult favorite, so whenever it's on sale, we'll be the first to let you know. You'll get the glossiest, enhanced looking lips with just a few swipes of the lip oil.

$40
$34
Nordstrom

NARS Blush

Blush is an unmissable step in your makeup routine if you want glowing, sun-kissed skin. This NARS blush is buildable and glowy, and it's currently on sale for $27.

$32
$27
Nordstrom

Chelsea28 Square Neck Midi Dress

This pretty in pink midi dress is the perfect spring look. From the chic square neckline to the eye-catching slit, everything about this dress is flattering and trendy.

$79
$40
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Snake Print Top

This snake print top is perfect for spring. The Vince Camuto look is on sale for $31 from sizes XXS to XL, and it has an ultra-flattering cinched waist and beautiful flowy sleeves.

$89
$31
Nordstrom

DKNY Faux Leather Short Jacket

Trendy and versatile, you cannot go wrong with adding this DKNY leather jacket to your wardrobe. You can dress it down with a pair of jeans and a t-shirt or elevate the look with a dress and heels.

$139
$52
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Cozy Seam Sweater

For those chillier spring days and nights, this cozy Vince Camuto sweater will get you through the season in style. Pair the $33 look with jeans, leather pants, slip skirts and more.

$79
$33
Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Cloud Rib Top

This ribbed top from Lucky Brand will become a staple in your wardrobe year-round. The comfy, ultra-soft long-sleeve is the perfect casual look for everyday wear. It's also currently on sale for just $20 in sizes small to XXL.

$50
$20
Nordstrom

Free People The Laid Back Tank

Add this Free People tank to your wardrobe while it's on sale for just $12 in this cute blush pink shade. 

$30
$12
Nordstrom

1.STATE Print Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Be the main character in any room in this off-the-shoulder maxi dress. You'll want to twirl your way through spring in summer in this gorgeous, flowy look that's on sale for just $46.

$109
$46
Nordstrom

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer

Blazers are a super versatile piece that you can wear basically all the time. This Open Edit unstructured blazer comes in a dreamy green shade that you can pair with jeans, leather pants, dresses and more.

$75
$45
Open Edit

Floret Studios Floral Long Sleeve Cutout Waist Dress

This cutout floral maxi dress is flowy and fun. The eye-catching look is undoubtedly perfect for spring, and it's currently on sale for just $49. Get it while you can!

$108
$49
Nordstrom

While you're shopping, check out H&M's new extended size-inclusive spring clothing.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!