Revive Dry, Damaged Hair With This Mask That Makes My Strands Luxuriously Soft With the Glossiest Shine

I'm not the only one who is in love with this hair mask. Check out these rave reviews from shoppers with a wide variety of hair types and concerns.

Biolage Hydra Source Mask Reviews

A Shopper With Hair Breakage: "My hair was dry, falling, and breaking. After one use I felt the difference. Super moisturizing. Now my hair is growing, not falling nearly as much, and moisturized. I also use the shampoo."

A Shopper Dry, Type 4 Hair: "This is the ONLY mask that ACTUALLY leaves my hair soft & fully moisturized after rinsing it out. Best mask if you have dry high porosity type 4 hair. I ordered me another jar I definitely can't run out."

A Shopper With Damaged, Bleached Hair: "Rescues your hair from the brink of destruction. I have been coloring my hair blonde for over a year and the ends were so dry that I searched Amazon for a great price point for a repairing conditioner. After using this one for a few weeks I can tell my hair is healthiest it's ever been. Great buy for damaged hair."

A Shopper With Dry, Colored Hair: "Works great for color-damaged dry hair! My 3rd jar over 3-4 years. My stylist recommended for my hair which is long but has damage from hair coloring agents over the years. A jar lasts me 9-12 months. I use it with shampoos and a small amount in the longer part of my hair when blow drying it (not in scalp b/c my hair is oily there). I also use a larger amount for a monthly 20 min deep treatment. Works great for softening & decreasing split ends & dryness!"

A Shopper With Dry, Frizzy Hair: "I love this hair mask! Since moving to Colorado, my hair is dryer than it's ever been in my life. I use this product weekly and it leaves my hair very soft and beautiful. I use the Ultra Hydrasource shampoo and conditioner as well and my hair is no longer dry or frizzy. It also takes care of dry static fly away hair that I used to get when I would blow dry my hair in the winter. I wish you would make it in the Ultra Hydrasource line as well. I would definitely buy it."

A Shopper With Fine, Easily Tangled Hair: "Buy it. I need a mask that hydrates well and makes my hair easy to detangle. I have very fine hair and can't stand anything that leaves a residue or build up, which this absolutely doesn't. A little bit goes a long way, and it's really a great amount of product for the cost."

A Shopper With Fragile Hair: "I have relied on it for 22 years for my very fine, fragile hair. There is no other conditioner that works as well. My hair is silky smooth, protected, healthy, without being weighed down or greasy. Love love love that I found this!!"

A Shopper With Dry, Damaged Hair: "This is a jar of magic. If you have dry, or damaged hair- this is your new bestie. You don't need a large amount of product, (get a pump!) but I like to wash my hair as soon as I get in the shower, and add this right after so it can sit with the heat and humidity and really soak in. After you use it though, you can literally SEE (and of course FEEL) the difference in your actual hair strands themselves."

A Shopper With a Dry Scalp: "This product saved my hair. I've suffered with dry scalp my entire life and just by using this hair mask once a week it's made my scalp and hair so much shinier and hydrated. The smell is amazing and lasts literal DAYS between washing."

A Shopper With Split Ends: "One of the best hair masks for dry damaged and color treated hair it leaves your hair so smooth and shiny and it cures your dead ends. Just put it on in the shower for 5-7 minutes and Rinse with warm water. Thank me later."

A Shopper With Box Dyed, Heat Damaged Hair: "This is a must have!! I am rough on my hair! Heat, chlorine & box dyes oh my! This is my holy grail that leaves my hair soft, bouncy & healthy!"

A Shopper With Thick Curly Hair: "Purchased this deep conditioner during the sale and omg love it!! Made my hair super soft. I have very thick curly hair and it just made it looked amazing after!! And shiny!!!"

A Shopper With Brittle Over-Processed Hair: "I have only used this product twice and I already see the difference!! My hair is shining and feels so soft!! My hair over processed while getting color and my hair felt and looked so dry and brittle. This product is bringing my hair back to life!"

A Shopper Who Tried Everything Else: "This Hair Mask is the best thing ever. I have literally tried over 50 products that claim to do the same thing and some of them were double the price! This one won't let you down!!"

