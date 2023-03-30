Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off St. Tropez, Benefit Cosmetics, Philosophy, GlamGlow, and Nabla

Pamper yourself with $13 skincare and makeup deals from Nabla, GlamGlow, Philosophy, Benefit Cosmetics, and St. Tropez.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 30, 2023 5:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from St. Tropez, Benefit Cosmetics, Philosophy, GlamGlow, and Nabla. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

You don't even need to rinse off the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist after application. This clear mist doesn't stain your clothes or sheets while your tan develops. And, thankfully, it doesn't have that much-dread self tanner smell. Instead, it has an uplifting tropical fragrance, which just makes the tanning experience even better.

A shopper raved, "The GOAT faux face tan. This is the product I always come back to. It always looks natural and subtle! I should note I am fair - I'm not Casper the Ghost, but I am also not naturally tan by any means. If you're like me, this will give you that natural tan without looking fake."

$34
$17
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer

Get that smoother than skin that you've always dreamed of when you incorporate Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer into your makeup routine. This primer quickly minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines to create a smooth canvas for perfectly even makeup application. You can even just wear it alone without applying makeup. The primer helps your makeup stay put all day long. You will definitely see a difference between applying your makeup with this primer and without. Trust me, it's so worth the purchase. The original is on sale along with a hydrating primer and an ultra-lightweight primer.

One customer shared, "I have pretty nice skin already, minimal pores, so I wasn't sure how much of a difference this product would really make. However, it does seem to make a noticeable difference! I use this product alone, either by itself or just with some spot concealing in the areas I need. Every time I wear it, people compliment me on my skin and if it's a selfie, I feel like I get more attention than usual on it. Definitely a bit of a blurring effect, so I use it on days when I want my skin to look extra smooth. It is pricey, but it does do what is advertised!" Another said the product "does what it says....good product. I can tell a big difference when using this...my pores look smaller and my face is less oily."

$34
$17
Original- Ulta
$34
$17
Hydrating- Ulta
$34
$17
Lightweight- Ulta

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

This cleanser is an award-winning face wash that melts away dirt, oil, and makeup. It's paraben-free and super hydrating, providing balance to your skin, according to the brand. This cleanser is so popular that one sells every 53 seconds. This super simple product is a game-changer and a true staple.

It has 4,700+ 5-star reviews from loyal customers, with one sharing, "This is the best all-around facial cleaner on the market - don't hesitate - just buy it!"

Another said, "Purity has been my face wash for several years! It's strong enough to remove makeup, but gentle enough for my dry, sensitive skin. It smells fresh and lightly herbal. It doesn't strip the skin. It tones so that I don't need a separate step in my skincare routine. Philosophy is a brand I trust to deliver safe ingredients. Great for gifting."

$33
$17
Ulta

Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream

Brighten dark circles and hydrate the eye area with the Glamglow Brighteyes Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream. A shopper raved, "Looove this eye cream!! Brightens my under eyes and gets rid of my bags. Works like a dream. Would definitely recommend."

Another fan of the product said, "I use this every morning before I leave the house. It definitely works for dark circles under the eye. I am not a good sleeper so I always have dark circles in the morning and this makes them disappear. I've been using this product for a year now and wouldn't switch for anything."

$39
$20
Ulta

Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes

Today there are 12 Nabla eyeshadow palettes on sale for 50% off.

A shopper said, "This was my first Nabla palette and I LOVE IT!! I can't wait to get more. The shadows are so creamy and the shimmers are very impactful. I'm in awe."

 

$26-$39
$13-$20
Ulta

—Originally published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

