Jonah Hill Welcomes First Baby With Olivia Millar

From Superbad to super dad!

Jonah Hill welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar, his rep confirmed to People June 2. The baby's sex and name have not been revealed.

The news comes amid another big milestone in Jonah's family. His sister Beanie Feldstein married producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts on May 20 in upstate New York, though Jonah wasn't seen at the ceremony in any of the Vogue photos.

The Don't Look Up star was first linked to Olivia—a co-founder of the online vintage clothing retailer Chasseresse—in August 2022, when the two were spotted kissing on the beach in Malibu, Calif. A month after the sighting, Jonah embarked on a road trip with Olivia and her family, including her older sister Raychel Roberts, up the coast to Santa Barbara.

The couple appeared to have taken their relationship to the next level by the new year. On Jan. 10, Jonah and Olivia were seen shopping at a kids' clothing store during a trip to Hawaii. At the time, the actor looked ready for the beach in a casual tee and swimming trunks, while the fashion maven sported a white bikini top and long, flowing purple skirt.