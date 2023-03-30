Jewish Matchmaking: Get a First Look at Your New Netflix Obsession

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Mazel tov! Your new Netflix reality show obsession has arrived.

From the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking—which E! News can exclusively reveal premieres May 3—follows matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom as she helps Jewish singles from around the world find their perfect partner.

"Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker," Netflix teased. "Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today's world?"

Shidduchim, for the uninitiated, is a system of matchmaking in which Jewish singles are introduced to each another in Orthodox Jewish communities with the ultimate goal of getting married.

"In today's world of modern love, we are used to turning to technology to find love," Aleeza exclusively told E! News about her matchmaking philosophy. "We download apps and we upload profiles. We swipe left or swipe right. And yet, somehow finding 'the one' has never been harder."

Luckily, Aleeza is on the case.