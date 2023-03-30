Jewish Matchmaking: Get a First Look at Your New Netflix Obsession

Mazel tov! Your new Netflix reality show obsession has arrived.
From the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking—which E! News can exclusively reveal premieres May 3—follows matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom as she helps Jewish singles from around the world find their perfect partner.
"Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker," Netflix teased. "Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today's world?"
Shidduchim, for the uninitiated, is a system of matchmaking in which Jewish singles are introduced to each another in Orthodox Jewish communities with the ultimate goal of getting married.
"In today's world of modern love, we are used to turning to technology to find love," Aleeza exclusively told E! News about her matchmaking philosophy. "We download apps and we upload profiles. We swipe left or swipe right. And yet, somehow finding 'the one' has never been harder."
Luckily, Aleeza is on the case.
"That's where I come in…but I'm not your granny's matchmaker!" she explained. "Join me and daters from across the U.S. and Israel as we tap into ancient wisdom and apply it to modern love, on season one of Jewish Matchmaking."
Jewish Matchmaking follows on the heels of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, which follows Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps singles from across the globe in a similar search for love.
The third season of Indian Matchmaking premieres April 21 on Netflix.
For your first look at Netflix's Jewish Matchmaking, keep scrolling.