Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Time for a red carpet debut? Yeah boy!

Before co-hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini got the party started early when she walked the red carpet outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. But for this award show, the 29-year-old wasn't alone.

Kelsea stepped out with boyfriend Chase Stokes, 30, for their first red carpet together as a couple.

The "If You Go Down" singer sparkled in a gray dress with silver-colored earrings. As for the Outer Banks star, he looked handsome in navy pants and a matching, short-sleeve shirt.

It's another big step for the couple who first sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted at a college football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It wasn't until last month, however, when Chase confirmed he was dating the country music singer.

"Absolutely I'm a fan," he told Today's Sheinelle Jones when asked about Kelsea. "Who isn't a fan?"