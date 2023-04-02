Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Before co-hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini walked the red carpet with her boyfriend and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. Keep reading for the scoop on their date night.

Watch: Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Time for a red carpet debut? Yeah boy! 

Before co-hosting the 2023 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini got the party started early when she walked the red carpet outside the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. But for this award show, the 29-year-old wasn't alone. 

Kelsea stepped out with boyfriend Chase Stokes, 30, for their first red carpet together as a couple. 

The "If You Go Down" singer sparkled in a gray dress with silver-colored earrings. As for the Outer Banks star, he looked handsome in navy pants and a matching, short-sleeve shirt.

It's another big step for the couple who first sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted at a college football game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It wasn't until last month, however, when Chase confirmed he was dating the country music singer.

"Absolutely I'm a fan," he told Today's Sheinelle Jones when asked about Kelsea. "Who isn't a fan?"

So, how did this romance begin? According to Kelsea, she slid into Chase's DMs.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

"He shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," Kelsea revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

Since then, the pair has been spotted at a New York Rangers hockey game. And when Kelsea performed on Saturday Night Live, Chase was spotted backstage offering support.

"Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great," Chase told People. "We're having a good time."

Keep reading to see even more star sightings from the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

