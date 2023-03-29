Doja Cat Claps Back Over Plastic Surgery Confessions

Watch : Doja Cat Claps Back At Critics Of Her Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat isn't afraid to get into it with Twitter users who have something negative to say.

The "Say So" singer took to Twitter to announce that she recently got her breasts done and liposuction performed on her thighs. But after some eye-brow raising reactions, Doja fired back at the haters who made comments about her plastic surgery.

"i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much," Doja Cat tweeted, "but im healing really fast."

One Twitter user noticed that Doja was receiving some flack in the comment section, asking, "why ppl upset she got lipo?" Doja replied in a March 20 tweet, "because people need things to be upset about. because people are miserable and people need a job."

When another Twitter user asked Doja to "stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies," the 27-year-old wrote back March 26, "eat my long quiet and warm farts."