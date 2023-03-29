Doja Cat Claps Back Over Plastic Surgery Confessions

After Doja Cat announced that she got liposuction and breast surgery, the “Say So” singer dished out a few clap backs towards those who had negative things to say about her choices.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 29, 2023 10:44 PMTags
TwitterCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryDoja Cat
Watch: Doja Cat Claps Back At Critics Of Her Plastic Surgery

Doja Cat isn't afraid to get into it with Twitter users who have something negative to say.

The "Say So" singer took to Twitter to announce that she recently got her breasts done and liposuction performed on her thighs. But after some eye-brow raising reactions, Doja fired back at the haters who made comments about her plastic surgery.

"i got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if i move too much," Doja Cat tweeted, "but im healing really fast."

One Twitter user noticed that Doja was receiving some flack in the comment section, asking, "why ppl upset she got lipo?" Doja replied in a March 20 tweet, "because people need things to be upset about. because people are miserable and people need a job."

When another Twitter user asked Doja to "stop encouraging your young and impressionable fans to change their bodies," the 27-year-old wrote back March 26, "eat my long quiet and warm farts."

photos
Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Aside from negative comments surrounding her decision, Doja has also received support from fans on the popular app. When one individual asked how is she feeling post-operation, Doja declared on March 20 that she is "4 days into recovery rn." 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As for how much longer she has to go? The "Candy" singer, who said that she went "smaller" with her breast size, wrote that she has about three months of healing time to get through. But it's safe to say she is already pleased with the results.

"wish i could suck my own titties," Doja wrote on Twitter March 21, "thats how good they look rn god damn."

Although Doja is pleased with the way her breasts are healing, she isn't ready to show off her results just yet. She noted that she will reveal the results of her breast surgery "soon when they dont look like two loafs of bread. give it 3 more weeks."

