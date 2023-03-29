The Fate of The Night Agent Revealed

After The Night Agent's March 23 premiere on Netflix, the streamer has already made a decision about its future. Find out if the thriller will be getting a second season.

Peter Sutherland is staying on the case.

Just six days after dropping on Netflix, The Night Agentstarring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Sutherland—has been renewed for a second season.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix," series creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on season two to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Based on the Matthew Shirk novel of the same name, The Night Agent debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's English TV chart with over 168 million hours viewed.

"We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," Jinny Howe, Netflix's Vice President of Drama Series, said. "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

For the latest updates on other TV renewals and cancelations, keep scrolling. 

