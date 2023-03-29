Why These Photos of Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Have the Internet Buzzing

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Oh lordi!

Jacob Elordi proved to be a talented multi-tasker on March 28, when he stepped out with his dog, Layla, for a beverage run at Verve Coffee Roasters in Los Angeles. Rocking a mustache, the Euphoria star effortlessly balanced two drinks in his palm while holding the golden retreiver's leash in his other hand as he walked to his car.

What's more, Jacob managed the impressive feat with a Bottega Veneta bag slung across his shoulder the entire time. The 25-year-old capped off his look with an olive green pullover atop of a black tee, dark shorts, crisp white sneakers and a matching knitted beanie.

And social media users definitely took notice of his skills and style. "Realest king," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "this is peak male performance and i need him."

Meanwhile on TikTok, some fans praised Jacob for unbashedly totting a purse. "All the bags that he wears (men/women) they look so good on him," one user raved. "Not feminine at all."