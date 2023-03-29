Why These Photos of Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Have the Internet Buzzing

Oh lordi!
Jacob Elordi proved to be a talented multi-tasker on March 28, when he stepped out with his dog, Layla, for a beverage run at Verve Coffee Roasters in Los Angeles. Rocking a mustache, the Euphoria star effortlessly balanced two drinks in his palm while holding the golden retreiver's leash in his other hand as he walked to his car.
What's more, Jacob managed the impressive feat with a Bottega Veneta bag slung across his shoulder the entire time. The 25-year-old capped off his look with an olive green pullover atop of a black tee, dark shorts, crisp white sneakers and a matching knitted beanie.
And social media users definitely took notice of his skills and style. "Realest king," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another commented, "this is peak male performance and i need him."
Meanwhile on TikTok, some fans praised Jacob for unbashedly totting a purse. "All the bags that he wears (men/women) they look so good on him," one user raved. "Not feminine at all."
Jacob's casual chic outing comes shortly after his wrap on filming Priscilla, a Sofia Coppola-directed movie based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir about her relationship with ex Elvis Presley. In it, the Kissing Booth alum plays the King of Rock and Roll opposite of Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla.
"I've never worked with anybody as calm as Sofia Coppola; as calm and as sure as she is in her personal style," he told Harper's Bazaar Australia last month of the experience. "She's just an entirely beautiful human being—she's the personification of how her set is. Everything ran smoothly, everything was beautiful, everything was organised, we never had a bad day on set."
He added, "I just really hope we did the whole thing justice, but either way, it's an experience that I'll definitely cherish."