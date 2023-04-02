CMT Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Country music's biggest stars are dusting off their cowboy hats and preparing for CMT's annual award show live from the Moody Center April 2.

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the star-studded event will certainly get music fans dancing in their homes as Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard perform their biggest hits.

But a special event calls for some extra special performances. Gwen Stefani will team up with Carly Pearce for a world premiere collaboration. In addition, Alanis Morissette will be joined by Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CMT Next Women of Country franchise with the female-empowerment anthem "You Oughta Know."

It also wouldn't be an award show without some trophies. While Shania Twain will be honored with the CMT Equal Play Award, other artists are waiting to find out if they will win big in major categories like Video of the Year.