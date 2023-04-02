CMT Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the 2023 CMT Music Awards will feature appearances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more from Austin, Texas.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 02, 2023 10:56 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesCMT AwardsE! Insider
Watch: CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Country music's biggest stars are dusting off their cowboy hats and preparing for CMT's annual award show live from the Moody Center April 2. 

Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the star-studded event will certainly get music fans dancing in their homes as Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard perform their biggest hits.

But a special event calls for some extra special performances. Gwen Stefani will team up with Carly Pearce for a world premiere collaboration. In addition, Alanis Morissette will be joined by Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CMT Next Women of Country franchise with the female-empowerment anthem "You Oughta Know."

It also wouldn't be an award show without some trophies. While Shania Twain will be honored with the CMT Equal Play Award, other artists are waiting to find out if they will win big in major categories like Video of the Year.

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Before the first award is handed out, however, country music's brightest stars are walking the red carpet and showcasing impressive looks.

Keep reading to see what your favorite artists are wearing and make sure to watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Brown
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Shania Twain
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Dustin Lynch
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Megan Thee Stallion
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Priscilla Block
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Austin Mahone
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Ian Bohen
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ashley McBryde
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
MacKenzie Porter
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Jelly Roll
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Megan Moroney
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Manila Luzon & Olivia Lux
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Avery Anna
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jenna Paulette
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Cole
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Russell Dickerson
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Kimberly Kelly
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Reyna Roberts
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Spencer Crandall
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jackson Dean

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

3

Inside True Thompson's Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Pays Tribute to Kylie Jenner Months After Breakup Rumors

2

Blac Chyna Shares Her Kids Reactions to Her Breast & Butt Reductions

3

Inside True Thompson's Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party

4

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Pics of Him With Daughter Mabel

5

Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Make Cameos in Her Makeup Tutorial