See Jennifer Aniston’s Relatable Reaction to Learning Friends Co-Star Cole Sprouse Is 30 Years Old

Jennifer Aniston

We'll be there for Jennifer Aniston as she processes this news.

The actress was recently left flabbergasted after learning that her Friends co-star Cole Sprouse—who starred in the show as Ben Geller—is now 30 years old.

"What?" Jennifer exclaimed in an interview with Access Hollywood published March 28. Raising her hands above her head, she added of Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, "No, no, they're not. Wow, that's so crazy."

And that's not the only surprise Jennifer learned about Cole, who was seven years old when he began shooting Friends and was crushing on the actress at the time.

Jennifer's reaction? She added, "He was so little."

On Cole's side of things, he admitted on the Drew Barrymore Show in January 2021 that his onset crush made it "quite difficult to work in front of her."

"I would stammer a lot and I'd forget my lines," he continued, "I feel like I'd maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid."