These Iconic Blake Lively and Beyoncé Outfits Are Getting the Royal Treatment at Kensington Palace

We've always known that Blake Lively and Beyoncé are the ultimate queens.
And now even their outfits are being treated as royalty. Gowns worn by the "Cuff It" singer and Gossip Girl alum are being added to a Met Gala-inspired exhibition at Kensington Palace, which was the former residence of Kate Middleton and Prince William before their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year.
History Royal Palaces is showcasing Blake, Beyoncé and more celebrities' outfits at the palace's Crown to Couture collection, which represents how today's stars embody the way the royals dressed to impress over 200 years ago, according to People.
Beyoncé is represented by a floor-length, gold Peter Dundas dress she wore while pregnant at the 2017 Grammys, along with the massive, crown headpiece from House of Malaka.
"It is most exquisitely gold beaded gown evoking various different African goddesses," the collection's curator at the Historic Royal Palaces Claudia Acott Williams told People. "It has become an iconic Beyoncé moment."
And alongside the dress is Blake's stunning Versace piece that she wore to the 2022 Met Gala under that year's theme: In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Her gown was a nod to New York City and represented the Statue of Liberty. Blake told E! News exclusively on the red carpet at the time that her train had "a constellation from Grand Central Station" along with "lots of little references" to the Big Apple throughout.
Also earning a spot in the exhibition is Lizzo's glitzy Thom Browne dress, also from the 2022 Met Gala.
Billie Eilish's 's bold style also nabbed a place at the palace, as her light peach Oscar de la Renta outfit from the 2021 Met Gala is a part of the newly-inducted ensembles.
"She said she wanted to take up space and be unmissable," the curator explained. "It was a moment of 'image transformation' for her. The Gala happened not long after her new album, on the cover she had gone for a sophisticated rendering of herself and the Met Gala was part of that re-branding."
As for what all of these gorgeous gowns have in common? Well, they all help showcase the contemporary fashion sense of the 18th Century.
The idea first came to fruition in May 2018 after experts at the palace saw the Met Gala, when theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
"Seeing the celebrities being maneuvered out of their vehicles onto the red carpet by a bevy of attendants arranging their elaborate outfits around them, we realized this all looks quite familiar," Claudia continued. "Then, there were reports of great crowds gathering at the palaces to see aristocrats arrive in their finery."
This reminded the experts of 18th Century parties that were held at the palace.
"The 18th century is also the birth of the fashion press too, and there was a public narrative about what is being worn and who was in favor or out of favor at court—with detailed accounts of the outfits being worn at court," she added, "like a best and worst dressed."
And of course, each dress is being held in a space fit for royalty. And while Beyoncé normally reigns over the stage, her dress will now reign in its own right.
"She is under the thrown canopy in the Presence Chamber—which is the space where you would first encounter the monarch," said Claudia. "You are in the presence of Queen B."