These Iconic Blake Lively and Beyoncé Outfits Are Getting the Royal Treatment at Kensington Palace

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

We've always known that Blake Lively and Beyoncé are the ultimate queens.

And now even their outfits are being treated as royalty. Gowns worn by the "Cuff It" singer and Gossip Girl alum are being added to a Met Gala-inspired exhibition at Kensington Palace, which was the former residence of Kate Middleton and Prince William before their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year.

History Royal Palaces is showcasing Blake, Beyoncé and more celebrities' outfits at the palace's Crown to Couture collection, which represents how today's stars embody the way the royals dressed to impress over 200 years ago, according to People.

Beyoncé is represented by a floor-length, gold Peter Dundas dress she wore while pregnant at the 2017 Grammys, along with the massive, crown headpiece from House of Malaka.

"It is most exquisitely gold beaded gown evoking various different African goddesses," the collection's curator at the Historic Royal Palaces Claudia Acott Williams told People. "It has become an iconic Beyoncé moment."