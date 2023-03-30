The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann Returns in Epic Season 15 Trailer

Watch : Kandi Burruss Tells Which Ladies Would Make DREAM RHOA Cast

Don't be tardy because The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with some epic season 15 cameos.

Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross are all returning for the Bravo series' new season, but it's several appearances by past peach-holders in the new trailer that really have fans shook.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is back to bring the party, but her longtime pal Shereé notices a little something different about her former co-star, as she notes in the preview, "Kim, your tits look smaller." O.G. Atlanta Housewives Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow also join Kim and Shereé for an epic girls' night out in the teaser.

RHOA's Cynthia Bailey, who exited the series after season 13, is also back to support pal Kenya in her business ventures. But of course, it won't all be friendly reunions.

The first look teases plenty of drama, with Kandi telling Marlo during one heated argument, "The only reason I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your ass, bitch!"

Meanwhile, Marlo slams Drew as a "deranged, bad-bodied actress."